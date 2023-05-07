Texas Mall Shooter Identified…and the Liberal Media Peddled a Cringy Narrative in Response

Around 3:30 PM CST, a gunman pulled into a mall in Allen, Texas, and opened fire. He killed eight people before being neutralized by law enforcement. Seven others were injured in the attack; three are in critical condition. The police officer who stopped the perpetrator reportedly responded to a different call before the shooter opened fire into the crowd. The incident occurred at the Allen Premium Outlets. The clips posted on social media remain too graphic to embed, but a quick search will present you with the grisly images from this senseless rampage. We don’t know the motive for the mass shooting, but we have identified the suspect: his name is Mauricio Garcia (via Associated Press)

The assailant who killed eight people at a Texas outlet mall has been identified by investigators as a 33-year-old man named Mauricio Garcia. That’s according to three law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity in order to discuss details of an ongoing investigation. One of the officials said Garcia had been staying at a nearby hotel. The official said investigators have been searching the motel and a home in the Dallas area connected to the suspect. The official said police also found multiple weapons at the scene after Garcia was fatally shot by a police officer. The weapons included an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun, according to the official.

Expect this story to saturate the media for a couple more days, but it will evaporate for obvious political reasons. It’s not a white guy, so the Left and their propaganda machine, which is allergic to reporting on crimes, which nonwhite individuals commit, will turn off for the time being. It will meet the same fate as the Texas family wiped out by Francisco Oropesa, an illegal alien who decided to kill his neighbors. And yes, Mr. Oropesa was known to immigration enforcement, being deported numerous times. Oropesa killed five people, including a nine-year-old, but that story, like this Allen shooting, will soon vanish. If it doesn’t fit the narrative or can’t be used to attack Republicans, it goes away. It’s not right, but that’s how liberal newsrooms operate.

Then again, there is one detail about the shooter that's bizarre: he was supposedly a neo-Nazi sympathizer. Should this pan out, the liberal media has a hook to discuss their other favorite pastime: expounding about the phantom white nationalist threat to the country.

NBC News has more:

…law enforcement officials said, Garcia had several social media accounts and appeared to be drawn to neo-Nazi and white supremacist content. He was also wearing, when he was killed, a patch on his chest with a right-wing acronym. That said, the officials stressed it was still too early in the investigation to ascribe a motive to the mass killing.

It’s a messy incident. We’ll keep you updated.

But yes, I agree with Sam (Politibunny) on this one, but this isn't the first time the liberal media has tried to sell the nonwhite, white supremacist angle when they got nothing.