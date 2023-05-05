How One TikTok User Reacted to the National Anthem Will Have Your Blood Boiling

The Star-Spangled Banner shouldn’t be a traumatic event. Even the most ardent liberals don’t seem to be triggered by it. And then, there’s the TikTok crew that finds standing with a hand over one’s heart tragically absurd. One Chinese mass surveillance app user said that those standing up for the song was a “dangerous” situation, the most frightening experience she’s ever immersed in. Liberal Millennials are annoying, but Marxist generation Z is something else. No one felt this way, and I’m still hopeful that it’s mostly the online community that isn’t real. Then again, there have been more than a few instances where the Left has displayed unbridled hatred of America, which mirrors these reactions to the National Anthem (via Fox News):

The sight of people standing with their hand over their heart for the national anthem at a Southern California restaurant appeared to shock and horrify TikTok users.

In a viral video posted to the social media platform last week, about a dozen people are shown standing for "The Star-Spangled Banner" as it plays on a television screen in the bar area of Rainbow Oaks Restaurant in Fallbrook, California.

One TikTok user who was dining at the establishment posted the video with the caption, "By far the most dangerous situation I’ve ever been in." She used the hashtags #godblessamerica, #getout, #illegal and #whitepeoplethings afterward.

[…]

One TikToker revealed that she worked at American restaurant Mission BBQ and had to stand for the anthem every day.

"I hated it there so much," she complained. Another agreed by saying she hadn't been back to that restaurant after experiencing the same thing.

One person said the scene looked like one out of a horror movie.

"Serious question. Is this real? Like people actually do this in real everyday life?" another user responded.

[…]

"As someone from the uk (sic) this feels so dystopian," one person wrote.

"In Spain we dont (sic) even hear the national anthem that much, so this would 100% freak me out so much," another user responded.

Several others called the video, "wild" "scary" and "terrifying."