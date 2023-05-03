US Attorney Nearing Decision on Hunter Biden Tax Investigation, But There's a Catch

At long last, prosecutors investigating Hunter Biden on various gun and tax charges might be nearing a decision. It’s been a long, slow road, not least because some of the main parties are understaffed and underfunded. The first glimpses of that were revealed in The Federalist, where it was alleged that the Delaware US Attorney’s office lacked the resources to get into the bowels of the purported Biden crime syndicate. Sarah wrote about the IRS whistleblower who alleged that the agency was intentionally slow-walking the investigation while giving preferential treatment in the matter due to the sensitive nature of the probe, an allegation that isn’t shocking:

In an April 19, 2023 letter, attorney Mark D. Lytle, who represents the anonymous federal agency employee, told a group of congressional committee leaders of the allegations another “preferential treatment” and false testimony to Congress by a “senior political appointee” on Wednesday. In his letter, Lytle said he has been overseeing an “ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high-profile, controversial subject since early 2020 and would like to make protected whistleblower disclosures to Congress." Although the letter does not mention Biden’s name, Fox News has confirmed the subject at issue is the president's son. […] “Despite serious risks of retaliation, my client is offering to provide you with information necessary to exercise your constitutional oversight function and wishes to make the disclosures in a non-partisan manner to the leadership of the relevant committees on both sides of the political aisle,” the attorney’s letter read. His letter also alleges that the investigation into Biden has been given special treatment due to his family’s political career, adding that it has declined to look into sensitive topics due to a conflict of interest. “[The investigation] involves failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition of the case, and (3) detail examples of preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected,” the letter continues.

The Washington Post is the publication that reported US Attorney David Weiss is nearing a decision about charging the crack-addicted son of Joe, who has been globetrotting selling access for cash, among other things. And yes, we all know President Biden was well aware of his son’s shady deals, especially his appointment to the board of the energy company Burisma (via Fox News):

Federal prosecutors are reportedly close to deciding whether to charge President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, in a four-year investigation involving tax- and gun-related violations. Sources close to the matter told the Washington Post that U.S. Attorney David Weiss is near a decision in the case, but the exact timetable remains unclear. The report comes after attorneys for the First Son met with officials from the Department of Justice last week. Several of the younger Biden’s attorneys were present at DOJ headquarters with tax division career attorneys, including longtime attorney Chris Clark.

The lack of a timetable is a familiar line. It might seem like ancient history, but Special Counsel John Durham has yet to release his final report on the Russian collusion origins investigation, and we’re not likely to see it before the 2024 election. I will bet the same timetable should be applied to the Hunter Biden probe, especially since the president and his minions have taken over the Department of Justice. Does anyone think the president will allow one of the agencies his branch oversees to charge his son, embarrass the administration, and pave the way for more exploratory inquiries into the family before a presidential election? Does anyone think the DOJ is also going to go along with that as well? If the Democrats control the Justice Department, I would be shocked if we get an update on this anytime soon.

And there might be more to investigate. As Spencer wrote today, there’s a new whistleblower who alleges Joe Biden was involved in a criminal bribing scheme involving foreign nationals:

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Representative James Comer (R-KY) are no stranger to whistleblowers or allegations regarding President Joe Biden and his family's questionable business practices, and now they're working on investigating another situation that directly involves Joe Biden himself based on claims from a whistleblower who made protected disclosures to Grassley's office. According to a Wednesday release, the two GOP lawmakers are "demanding the FBI produce an unclassified record alleging a criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national." The document is, according to Grassley and Comer, an "FBI-generated FD-1023 form" that "allegedly details an arrangement involving an exchange of money for policy decisions." "We believe the FBI possesses an unclassified internal document that includes very serious and detailed allegations implicating the current President of the United States," Senator Grassley explained. "What we don’t know is what, if anything, the FBI has done to verify these claims or investigate further. The FBI’s recent history of botching politically charged investigations demands close congressional oversight," the Iowa Republican noted.