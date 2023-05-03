Was VP Biden Caught in a 'Criminal Scheme' With a Foreign National?

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Representative James Comer (R-KY) are no stranger to whistleblowers or allegations regarding President Joe Biden and his family's questionable business practices, and now they're working on investigating another situation that directly involves Joe Biden himself based on claims from a whistleblower who made protected disclosures to Grassley's office.

According to a Wednesday release, the two GOP lawmakers are "demanding the FBI produce an unclassified record alleging a criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national." The document is, according to Grassley and Comer, an "FBI-generated FD-1023 form" that "allegedly details an arrangement involving an exchange of money for policy decisions."

🚨🚨🚨@RepJamesComer & @ChuckGrassley reveal the existence of an FBI record alleging then-VP Biden engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national.



According to a whistleblower, this record details an alleged arrangement involving an exchange of money for policy decisions.… pic.twitter.com/6yLwPLi8Hw — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 3, 2023

"We believe the FBI possesses an unclassified internal document that includes very serious and detailed allegations implicating the current President of the United States," Senator Grassley explained. "What we don’t know is what, if anything, the FBI has done to verify these claims or investigate further. The FBI’s recent history of botching politically charged investigations demands close congressional oversight," the Iowa Republican noted.

After the whistleblower disclosed the document's existence to Grassley, Comer — the chair of the House Oversight Committee — issued a subpoena on Wednesday.

The subpoena specifically requires FBI Director Christopher Wray to "produce all specified FD-1023 forms created in the timeframe identified in the attached schedule, along with all accompanying attachments and other documents."

"The information provided by a whistleblower raises concerns that then-Vice President Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national," Chairman Comer explained on Wednesday. "The American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States of America to make money for himself. Senator Grassley and I will seek the truth to ensure accountability for the American people,” Comer said.

This is a developing story and may be updated.