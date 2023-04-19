IRS Whistleblower Blasts Hunter Biden Investigation

An IRS whistleblower informs Congress that the high-profile investigation against Hunter Biden is being mishandled.

In an April 19, 2023 letter, attorney Mark D. Lytle, who represents the anonymous federal agency employee, told a group of congressional committee leaders of the allegations another “preferential treatment” and false testimony to Congress by a “senior political appointee” on Wednesday.

In his letter, Lytle said he has been overseeing an “ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high-profile, controversial subject since early 2020 and would like to make protected whistleblower disclosures to Congress."

Although the letter does not mention Biden’s name, Fox News has confirmed the subject at issue is the president's son.

Lytle said that his client has already made legally-protected disclosures internally at the IRS and that the protected revelations “contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee."

“Despite serious risks of retaliation, my client is offering to provide you with information necessary to exercise your constitutional oversight function and wishes to make the disclosures in a non-partisan manner to the leadership of the relevant committees on both sides of the political aisle,” the attorney’s letter read.

His letter also alleges that the investigation into Biden has been given special treatment due to his family’s political career, adding that it has declined to look into sensitive topics due to a conflict of interest.

“[The investigation] involves failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition of the case, and (3) detail examples of preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected,” the letter continues.

Biden has been under the scope of Republicans who allege he has been involved in shady business dealings with overseas countries such as China and Ukraine.

“My client would like to share the same legally protected disclosures with Congress pursuant to 26 U.S.C. § 6103(f)(5) and the protections afforded by 5 U.S.C. 2302(b)(8)(C)—that he has already shared with other oversight authorities. Out of an abundance of caution regarding taxpayer privacy laws, my client has refrained from sharing certain information even with me in the course of seeking legal advice. Thus, it is challenging for me to make fully informed judgments about how best to proceed,” Lytle’s letter added.