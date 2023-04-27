Of Course, That's Why the Pentagon Leaker Is Back in the News

The economy is collapsing. Tucker Carlson and Fox News severed their professional ties, and Joe Biden is an overall mess. It’s easy to see why the liberal media moved away from the Pentagon leaker story because it was embarrassing for the White House, but now they’re circling back to whether the leaker was a racist.

Jack Teixeira, a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman, posted classified information about our ongoing intelligence operations against Russia’s military network in Ukraine. It also detailed how we’re spying on the British, Israeli, and South Koreans, the latter of which isn’t shocking. Everyone spies on each other, but it’s more of an open secret than detailed briefs published by the press.

The classified materials were posted on an online gaming forum, which the Pentagon overlooked for weeks. Supposedly, Teixeira wanted to inform his friends about what was happening there. He’s reportedly anti-war, but the forum’s penchant for firearms and meme posting, some of which were allegedly racist, is what the liberal media decided to devote their attention to (via NYT):

Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of posting classified documents online, repeatedly tried to obstruct federal investigators and has a “troubling” history of making racist and violent remarks, Justice Department lawyers said in a court filing late Wednesday. In an 18-page memo, released before a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday in a Massachusetts federal court, the department’s lawyers argued that Airman Teixeira needed to be detained indefinitely because he posed a “serious flight risk” and might still have information that would be of “tremendous value to hostile nation states.” Airman Teixeira tapped into vast reservoirs of sensitive information, an amount that “far exceeds what has been publicly disclosed” so far, they wrote. Prosecutors pointedly questioned Airman Teixeira’s overall state of mind, disclosing that he was suspended from high school in 2018 for alarming comments about the use of Molotov cocktails and other weapons, and trawled the internet for information about mass shootings. He engaged in “regular discussions about violence and murder” on the same social media platform, Discord, that he used to post classified information, the filing said, and he surrounded his bed at his parents’ house with firearms and tactical gear. Airman Teixeira was also prone to making “racial threats,” prosecutors said. This behavior — so disturbing it was flagged by local police when he applied for a firearms identification card — is certain to raise new questions about how Airman Teixeira obtained a top-secret security clearance that gave him access to some of the country’s most sensitive intelligence reports.

Okay, that last part is an interesting question, though it’s buried in the piece. Yet, like many past incidents with leakers, this story will rehash the two separate rules for leaking state secrets. People like Teixeira, Assange, Manning, and Snowden can’t leak such sensitive materials, but ex-spooks on CNN, MSNBC, and the like can do so with impunity. Donald Trump can’t take cocktail napkins from the White House, but Joe Biden can leave state secrets strewn about at multiple locations and suffer zero consequences.

Will this update be the start of a new series on the leaker or a last-gasp effort to smear his reputation before we move onto something else? Maybe the latter is the true intent, though while some posts on this forum, Discord, were undeniably bad—the apparent lack of combing through social media from the Defense Department seems to be more on the Biden administration than Mr. Teixeira. Also, and RedState pointed this out before, it’s unlikely that his security clearance could access the information he leaked.