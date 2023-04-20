Here's the Awful Thing Biden Just Did to the Mortgage System
Why the Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Against Alec Baldwin Were Dropped

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 20, 2023 4:00 PM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Did he get away with it? Alec Baldwin’s career came to a grinding halt in October of 202 when he shot and killed the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his new film, Rust. Director Joel Souza was also wounded during the mishap, but Hutchins died from her injuries. Baldwin was practicing a stunt with what was supposed to be a ‘cold gun.’ Baldwin didn’t check to see if it was unloaded, and tragedy struck.   

It brought Baldwin into the spotlight, along with reports of long hours and the conditions on the set, which were said to be poor. It’s what led to the film crew quitting on the day of the shooting. After a lengthy investigation, New Mexico authorities charged Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter, but we’ve learned those charges have been dropped (via NBC News): 

Charges against Alec Baldwin, stemming from the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of his Western movie "Rust," have been dropped, his lawyers said Thursday. 

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” according to a joint statement by Baldwin's lawyers Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro. 

Reps for New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, who brought the case against Baldwin, could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday. 

Hutchins, 42, was shot and killed on Oct. 21, 2021, during filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch. 

Yet, that’s only one legal front that Baldwin and his lawyers have cleaned up. The second is the wrongful death suit that Hutchins’ family filed against the gun-toting actor, who also asked a judge to dismiss the case with prejudice, saying the victims' family was “misguided” in suing him. Baldwin is above the law, right? The man has already gone public to deny his responsibility in the matter, saying that someone is definitely guilty, but it’s not him.

New details suggest that the prop gun might have gone off without Baldwin pulling the trigger. 


