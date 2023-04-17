What Alec Baldwin Did to the Family of the Cinematographer He Shot and Killed Is Deplorable

Does Alec Baldwin think he will work again after he killed the cinematographer of his new film project? It’s been months, but Baldwin has been criminally charged for the mishap on the set of his postponed film project Rust. The location was reportedly beset by various issues, not the least being that the film crew had quit on the day of the shooting, citing long hours and workplace conditions. The date was October 21, 2021. In the interim, Baldwin was said to be practicing a stunt using a prop gun he thought was safe; an assistant director also told the lead actor it was a ‘cold gun.’ It wasn’t, and Baldwin never checked before firing, striking cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Hutchins died from her injuries, leading to involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin in January 2023. Baldwin has refused to accept responsibility, despite being the one who pulled the trigger. Baldwin says someone is to blame, but it’s not him. As a film producer, he’s reportedly also responsible for the safety standards on set. It’s not hard; always treat a gun like it’s loaded and always check if the prop gun is unloaded and safe, no matter what.

Hutchins’ family also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin, which he has rejected, pleading with a judge to toss the legal action, citing the victim’s family as being “misguided” (via Fox News):

Alec Baldwin requested a wrongful death lawsuit filed against him by the family of Halyna Hutchins be dismissed with prejudice on Thursday. "The loss of a daughter and sister is undoubtedly painful in any circumstance," lawyers for the actor wrote in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. "Yet Plaintiffs – who had been distanced from Halyna physically, financially, and emotionally for years before her death – have no viable cause of action against Defendants. This action is especially misguided." Baldwin's legal team specifically noted that the plaintiff has to be married to the decedent in California law to receive compensation for a wrongful death. Additionally, the lawyers argued Hutchins' family could not prove a "sufficiently close relationship" with the cinematographer, which is necessary under New Mexico law. […] A lawyer for Hutchins' mother, father and sister slammed Baldwin's attempt to "avoid responsibility" for the fatal shooting of the cinematographer in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We are not surprised that Alec Baldwin is once again attempting to avoid responsibility for what he did," attorney Gloria Allred said. "It is abundantly clear under New Mexico law, which will be applied in the California court that he is responsible for all of the harm he did to the entirety of Halyna Hutchins’ family. We are here to make sure that he is held accountable for his actions." Baldwin's team also requested a stay of proceedings until the criminal trial against him is completed.

What a horrible human being. The investigation is quite clear who is to blame for the shooting accident: Alec Baldwin. And unlike The Shadow, he can’t escape into the night on this one.