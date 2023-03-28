Jim Jordan Blasts IRS for Witness Intimidation
Tipsheet

Here Are Some of the Worst Takes on the Nashville Christian School Shooting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 28, 2023 3:05 PM
AP Photo/John Amis

Audrey Hale is dead, but not before the transgender mass shooter killed six people, including three children. As Mia wrote earlier this morning, Nashville police quickly dispensed with the shooter, releasing the bodycam footage showing Hale’s end. Some are commenting that the response time—14 minutes—was slow, but the police engaged and killed Hale. They didn’t pull the nonsense in Uvalde, Texas, where police lingered in the halls of a school, using the hand sanitizer dispenser and letting kids get shot. And would you be shocked if there were some progressives with heinous takes on this mass shooting?

The Trans Resistance Network singled out Hale as the real shooting victim. A progressive radio host wondered if those killed met their horrific fate because they didn’t pray enough. The Covenant School is a private Christian school. And Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) was more concerned about mean tweets being directed at the trans community than the six people who were killed and their families. It's funny how when the shooting fits the narrative, how quick Murphy and others are to point out the weapon, the race, and the call for more gun control, along with denigrating those offering words of support and prayers. They’re angrier that they cannot weaponize this school shooting against Republicans. Our friends at Twitchy have been working overtime collecting the receipts:

There will be more of this nonsense on social media since the networks are sprinting away from this story since there is nothing that fits the narrative worthy of prolonged media coverage.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

