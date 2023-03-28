Here Are Some of the Worst Takes on the Nashville Christian School Shooting

Audrey Hale is dead, but not before the transgender mass shooter killed six people, including three children. As Mia wrote earlier this morning, Nashville police quickly dispensed with the shooter, releasing the bodycam footage showing Hale’s end. Some are commenting that the response time—14 minutes—was slow, but the police engaged and killed Hale. They didn’t pull the nonsense in Uvalde, Texas, where police lingered in the halls of a school, using the hand sanitizer dispenser and letting kids get shot. And would you be shocked if there were some progressives with heinous takes on this mass shooting?

The Trans Resistance Network singled out Hale as the real shooting victim. A progressive radio host wondered if those killed met their horrific fate because they didn’t pray enough. The Covenant School is a private Christian school. And Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) was more concerned about mean tweets being directed at the trans community than the six people who were killed and their families. It's funny how when the shooting fits the narrative, how quick Murphy and others are to point out the weapon, the race, and the call for more gun control, along with denigrating those offering words of support and prayers. They’re angrier that they cannot weaponize this school shooting against Republicans. Our friends at Twitchy have been working overtime collecting the receipts:

The 'Trans Resistance Network' has released a statement that Audrey Hale is the real victim in the Christian school shooting pic.twitter.com/qNrsTpiM8B — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 28, 2023

ICYMI: Just last week, a #trans gunman in Seattle carried out a shooting of a sheriff's deputy. The action was praised by #Antifa & the far-left. https://t.co/rqHJnuizog — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2023

Six victims are dead including three young children but this scumbag is concerned about mean tweets about trans people https://t.co/dSABhkEw5u — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 28, 2023

It's the guns.

OK, we'll ban the drag queens.

No, it's the guns.

OK, we'll make sure to lock the doors. https://t.co/euSy5RC5Jb — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) March 27, 2023

"If you back a wounded animal into a corner, you can’t be surprised when it bites." #NashvilleCovenantSchool pic.twitter.com/FAqdUUJCH6 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2023

.@wyulf appears to say the murder of children and school staff by a #trans person is "striking back" against oppression. pic.twitter.com/SzWdBaGWgw — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2023

Sure, a mentally ill woman was pumped full of hormones and psychiatric drugs until she developed a murderous rage that she took out on 9 year olds and seniors. But it's the gun that made her kill.



Not the drugs

Not the hormones

Not the ideology



You clowns are a one-trick pony — Smells Like Teen Statism (@TheSuppressed86) March 28, 2023





There will be more of this nonsense on social media since the networks are sprinting away from this story since there is nothing that fits the narrative worthy of prolonged media coverage.