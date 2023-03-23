Here's Why I Identify As a Black San Francisco Resident

These are their rules; I’m following them by the book. Biological males can be women. Some people think they’re transracial. I will join this schizophrenic fun because lots of money is involved. In San Francisco, the council is considering a massive $5 million reparation package for each black resident. So, from this day forward, I’m now 100 percent black, and to deny my identity is racism, and you should be ashamed. This epiphany is part of my truth, okay? And I’m also a resident of the city of San Francisco. Also, the liberal media reaction to this was as expected, at least for CBS News (via Newsbusters):





“And in this country, a major city considers whether to pay millions in reparations to some of its black citizens,” boasted fill-in co-host Michelle Miller in a tease. Miller, who co-hosts CBS Mornings Saturday, is married to far-left activist Marc Morial of the National Urban League, so she’s naturally on board. Fill-in What to Watch host Jamie Wax kicked off the block by reporting that San Francisco held a hearing Tuesday for “residents added their voices to” the “proposal to give $5 million to every eligible black person” as it “appears to be gaining support.”

While this issue of reparations has virtually been an academic exercise, the city of San Francisco is being highlighted for having specifics regarding payments. For the next 250 years, black city residents would be guaranteed incomes of $97,500 for 250 years. It’s not like the lottery, where there’s an option to take a lump sum. It’s all doled out in annual payments, it would seem (via NBC News):

Payments of $5 million to every eligible Black adult, the elimination of personal debt and tax burdens, guaranteed annual incomes of at least $97,000 for 250 years and homes in San Francisco for just $1 a family. These were some of the more than 100 recommendations made by a city-appointed reparations committee tasked with the thorny question of how to atone for centuries of slavery and systemic racism. And the San Francisco Board of Supervisors hearing the report for the first time Tuesday voiced enthusiastic support for the ideas listed, with some saying money should not stop the city from doing the right thing. Several supervisors said they were surprised to hear pushback from politically liberal San Franciscans apparently unaware that the legacy of slavery and racist policies continues to keep Black Americans on the bottom rungs of health, education and economic prosperity, and overrepresented in prisons and homeless populations. […] The draft reparations plan, released in December, is unmatched nationwide in its specificity and breadth. The committee hasn’t done an analysis of the cost of the proposals, but critics have slammed the plan as financially and politically impossible. An estimate from Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, which leans conservative, has said it would cost each non-Black family in the city at least $600,000. Tuesday’s unanimous expressions of support for reparations by the board do not mean all the recommendations will ultimately be adopted, as the body can vote to approve, reject or change any or all of them. A final committee report is due in June. Some supervisors have said previously that the city can’t afford any major reparations payments right now given its deep deficit amid a tech industry downturn.

It is well that some city officials are realizing the city’s dire financial state. It would make the city virtually unaffordable to appease the desires and emotions of the far left, who have a long history of bringing economic ruination to the societies they supposedly want to help. Also, for all the talk about unity, this proposal lays bare what the Left really wants: a system of rigid racial lines akin to apartheid. You see it on college campuses now, with non-white-only spaces and dorms. The unhinged rage unleashed on not just whites but any ethnic group who dares to cook anything that isn’t within their racial wheelhouse. White people cooking empanadas and Asians cooking Caribbean-style cuisine are cancelable offenses. Even in fiction, an Asian better not pen a novel about Latin America. To the Left, America is the land of opportunity but keep to your racial group. Diversity, but also separation. Freedom of speech, but also censorship to protect others from being offended. It’s Orwellian. And now, all residents who are not black in San Francisco could potentially fork over hundreds of thousands in new taxes to pay for the sin of slavery. I couldn’t think of a more foolish social policy that will exacerbate race relations for generations. I’m banking on this not leaving the committee stage of the policy journey. But it’s the Left that has a blueprint now. Expect this model to bubble up elsewhere.