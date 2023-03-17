Dumbest Criminal Ever? How UK Cops Arrested a Suspect Behind a Fatal Stabbing

This run-in with police occurred in July of 2022, but judgment has been rendered against a UK man convicted of murder. The fatal stabbing was in Essex, where Marek Hecko, 26, killed another man in what appears to be an attempt to remove a “romantic rival.” Hecko was recently given a 26-year sentence for the crime. The incredible part is how he was arrested for the attack. It didn’t require much police work or a lengthy investigation. Hecko returned to the crime scene and drunkenly told officers what had happened. It’s all on bodycam footage, with Hecko guzzling down a bottle of liquor while spilling the details (via NY Post):

A British man was sentenced Tuesday to 26 years in prison for murder after he was caught on a body camera video stumbling back to the scene of the fatal stabbing and telling a police officer, “I know what happened.”

Marek Hecko, 26, from Chelmsford, Essex, has been found guilty of murder for knifing to death his romantic rival, 44-year-old Adrian Ellingford, who was in bed with the defendant’s ex-girlfriend.

Ellingford, a married father of two, was stabbed twice in the back at a home in Nelson Grove on July 25, 2022.

Just a few hours later, a body camera worn by a police officer guarding the crime scene recorded a visibly inebriated Hecko coming over while taking swigs from a half-empty bottle of brandy.

[…]

Prosecutors said Hecko had been in a relationship with Stephanie Breame for seven months before they broke up in May because she did not approve of his drug use, but the man continued to be “obsessed” with her, according to coverage by Essexlive.com.

Breame later began dating Ellingford, who was married with two sons, ages 10 and 12.

On the night of the murder, Ellingford was staying at Breame’s home when he woke up in bed, saying someone was in the house, reported BBC News.

A short time later, the man collapsed to the bedroom floor with a knife lodged in his back.