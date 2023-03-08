Nobel Prize Winner Fires Back at Typical Democrat Smear
Here's What the Former CDC Director Says Is Likely the Cause of 'Greatest...
Marine Sniper Tells Congress He Was Denied Permission to Take Out Kabul Airport...
Senator, You Didn't Need to Say That About January 6
So, Can We Call the Southern Poverty Law Center a Domestic Terror Group...
Another Biden Administration Spokesman Is Stepping Down
China Threatens Biden That 'Conflict' Is Becoming Unavoidable
Something Interesting Happened When DeSantis Showed Removed Books From Schools
How Would the US Military Take on the Mexican Cartels?
Is Bernie Sanders Stupid? Is He a Liar? Or Is He About to...
A Republican Lawmaker's 'Insane' Bill Is Now Being Used by the Media to...
Musk Has the Best Response to McConnell's Criticism of J6 Footage
Former Student of ‘Woke’ NY Teacher at Center of Lawsuit Says She Called...
Kentucky Lawmakers Consider Bill Prohibiting Colleges From Banning Concealed Carry Firearm...
Tipsheet

Here's Another Epic Moment of Stupidity From Kamala Harris

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 08, 2023 2:35 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Someone must take the microphone away from her forever. The tragedy of Kamala Harris is that she thinks she’s smart and doing her country proud. The reality is that this woman has been a trainwreck ever since she decided to run for president. Her 2020 campaign has next to no shelf life; Pete Buttigieg was in the 2020 hunt longer than her. Allegations of a toxic work environment have marred Harris’ campaign and her office. That stench carried into the office of the vice presidency, and there have been multiple reports of office dysfunction. She doesn’t prepare, refuses to read memos staffers write for her to ensure she doesn’t trip up, and is, for lack of a better term, a little bitchy overall to her underlings, many of whom have fled for greener pastures.

On Ukraine, the woman has been a category five disaster, screwing up talking points and giving analysis of the situation that can only be described as infantile. 

“So, Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So basically, that’s wrong.” 

That’s a direct quote from a woman not too far removed from controlling our nuclear arsenal. So, would you be shocked that she delivered a braindead take on the definition of conservatism (via NY Post): 


Congressional staff members and journalists slammed Vice President Kamala Harris after a viral video showed her sharing another suspicious story from her childhood that attacked right-wingers. 

“I grew up learning about — we called it ecology at the time, and so, some of us who were born around that time know what I’m saying — and we talked about it in the context of conservation,” Harris told an audience Monday in Colorado during a discussion on climate policy. 

“In fact, I’m going to share with you a very simple story, which is that I went home one day and I said, ‘Well, why are conservatives bad, Mommy? I thought we were supposed to conserve things,’” she added. 

“I couldn’t reconcile it. Now I can,” Harris said before bursting into her trademark cackle. 

Recommended

Marine Sniper Tells Congress He Was Denied Permission to Take Out Kabul Airport Suicide Bomber Spencer Brown

“Suspicious” is being generous since that would require intelligence to craft such a tale. This apocryphal story represents another moment where Harris is cringeworthy, which was already the case regarding how she’s been a serial failure at her job.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Marine Sniper Tells Congress He Was Denied Permission to Take Out Kabul Airport Suicide Bomber Spencer Brown
Something Interesting Happened When DeSantis Showed Removed Books From Schools Julio Rosas
Musk Has the Best Response to McConnell's Criticism of J6 Footage Leah Barkoukis
Nobel Prize Winner Fires Back at Typical Democrat Smear Katie Pavlich
Here's What the Former CDC Director Says Is Likely the Cause of 'Greatest Pandemic the World Has Seen' Katie Pavlich
This Story About Rep. Cori Bush and Her Bodyguard Is Absolutely Bonkers Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Marine Sniper Tells Congress He Was Denied Permission to Take Out Kabul Airport Suicide Bomber Spencer Brown