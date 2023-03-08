Here's Another Epic Moment of Stupidity From Kamala Harris

Someone must take the microphone away from her forever. The tragedy of Kamala Harris is that she thinks she’s smart and doing her country proud. The reality is that this woman has been a trainwreck ever since she decided to run for president. Her 2020 campaign has next to no shelf life; Pete Buttigieg was in the 2020 hunt longer than her. Allegations of a toxic work environment have marred Harris’ campaign and her office. That stench carried into the office of the vice presidency, and there have been multiple reports of office dysfunction. She doesn’t prepare, refuses to read memos staffers write for her to ensure she doesn’t trip up, and is, for lack of a better term, a little bitchy overall to her underlings, many of whom have fled for greener pastures.

On Ukraine, the woman has been a category five disaster, screwing up talking points and giving analysis of the situation that can only be described as infantile.

Thank you, Kamala Harris, for so eloquently explaining the conflict in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/myaMXpJXxV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 1, 2022

“So, Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So basically, that’s wrong.”

That’s a direct quote from a woman not too far removed from controlling our nuclear arsenal. So, would you be shocked that she delivered a braindead take on the definition of conservatism (via NY Post):

Kamala: “I went home one day and I said, ‘Why are conservatives bad, Mommy?’ because I thought we were supposed to conserve! Ha ha ha! I couldn’t reconcile it. Now I can! Ha ha ha.”pic.twitter.com/sztpWEbA67 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 6, 2023





Congressional staff members and journalists slammed Vice President Kamala Harris after a viral video showed her sharing another suspicious story from her childhood that attacked right-wingers. “I grew up learning about — we called it ecology at the time, and so, some of us who were born around that time know what I’m saying — and we talked about it in the context of conservation,” Harris told an audience Monday in Colorado during a discussion on climate policy. “In fact, I’m going to share with you a very simple story, which is that I went home one day and I said, ‘Well, why are conservatives bad, Mommy? I thought we were supposed to conserve things,’” she added. “I couldn’t reconcile it. Now I can,” Harris said before bursting into her trademark cackle.

“Suspicious” is being generous since that would require intelligence to craft such a tale. This apocryphal story represents another moment where Harris is cringeworthy, which was already the case regarding how she’s been a serial failure at her job.