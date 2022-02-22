Ukraine Is Yet Another Example of Kamala Harris Not Being Prepared for Work

Joe Biden can't do the job. We all know this, but his vice president is another disaster unto itself.

Up until recently, Kamala Harris wasn't really in the spotlight anymore. There's a reason for that—she's a trainwreck. There's only so much a robot can do. She may know the talking points, but she's utterly rudderless when she needs to respond to follow-ups on the fly. Even in friendly media territory, she drowns. She couldn't handle "The Today Show's" Savannah Guthrie. That's softball league, Harris.

She's bleeding staff. She's not prepared. And the recent meeting she had with the Ukrainians in Munich rehashed another workplace criticism about her.

She doesn't do the work. She doesn't read the briefs her staff prepares for her. She doesn't do the work. Biden can't do the work. Harris won't do the work. What a gruesome two-some, that's all I'll say. I mean, look at what happened during this meeting. Just take a gander. Even publications like Politico couldn't let her slide on this gross incompetence (via Politico):

Harris, who met with [Russian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy on Saturday, took questions from reporters in Munich this morning for 16 minutes before returning to the States. Harris’s message was NATO unity in the face of Russian aggression, but she was pressed on the divisions between the West and Ukraine that were exposed by Zelenskyy’s fiery speech. Asked, “Is there anything new that you’re planning to offer Ukraine?” Harris was non-committal: “What I made clear in our meeting is that, again, this is a dynamic situation. And depending on what happens in the coming days, we will reevaluate the need that Ukraine has and our ability to support.” Zelenskyy complained that if the U.S. believes a Russian attack is imminent, then it should implement sanctions now. A reporter referenced his argument and asked, “If you believe [Russian President VLADIMIR] PUTIN has made up his mind, what leverage do you really have? Why not put those sanctions in place now?” Harris got tangled in her answers. “The purpose of the sanctions has always been and continues to be deterrence,” she said. “But let’s also recognize the unique nature of the sanctions that we have outlined. These are some of the greatest sanctions, if not the strongest that we’ve ever issued, as I articulated yesterday. It is directed at institutions — in particular, financial institutions — and individuals, and it will exact absolute harm for the Russian economy. And their government.” A reporter pressed her: “But if Putin has made up his mind, do you feel that this threat that has been looming is really going to deter him?” “Absolutely,” Harris said. But that answer contradicts repeated American predictions that Putin has already decided to invade. “As the president has said,” Harris told reporters just minutes after saying the threat of sanctions will deter Putin, “we believe that Putin’s made his decision. Period.”

Lady, can you do anything right? You were put in charge of getting the border under control. Unsurprisingly, you failed. You were chosen to head the effort to boost COVID vaccination rates. Whatever happened with that? Your office is as radioactive as Chernobyl. You're bleeding top staff, with endless reports about the toxicity of your workplace. Like your 2020 campaign, you're without discipline, without a message, and without a strategy, Ms. Harris. Those three attributes keep bubbling up with whatever you do without fail. Who preps you? Also, what did you even say to the Ukrainians since you've screwed up the talking points here?

This meeting got worse, by the way (via NY Post):

“I mean, listen, guys, we’re talking about the potential for war in Europe,” Harris said at one point Sunday in response to a question about how the Biden administration saw the situation’s “endgame” playing out. “I mean, let’s really take a moment to understand the significance of what we’re talking about,” the veep went on. “It’s been over 70 years. And through those 70 years … there has been peace and security. We are talking about the real possibility of war in Europe.” [...] Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy pointed out on Twitter that those 70 years of “peace and security” included the Yugoslavian civil wars of the 1990s, “as well as Russia’s attacks on Georgia & Ukraine.” “Also, Berlin Wall only came down three decades ago so I’d quibble with 70 years,” he added before emphasizing in a second tweet that “it is not true there have been no wars in Europe for 70 years, nor do I consider the Soviet occupation of Eastern Europe ‘peace & security.'” “Sending perpetually unprepared Kamala Harris over to attempt to quell a geopolitical crisis is such an outrageous move,” tweeted Republican communications maven Matt Whitlock.

Joe Biden can't quarterback this thing, but Harris is not a serviceable backup by any stretch of the imagination. She's the woman who's going to take the helm should anything happen to Biden? God help us all. Luckily, she'll never be president—ever. That is one thing she and Hillary Clinton do share.

"It is time for us to do what we have been doing and that time is every day."

That's an actual quote by Harris.