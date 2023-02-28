California There We Go
Tipsheet

'Standoff Underway': Multiple Officers Reportedly Shot in Kansas City

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 28, 2023 11:40 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

We have reports of multiple police officers being shot in Kansas City, Missouri. The shooting occurred around 9:30 Tuesday evening, though we don’t know how many officers were injured in the attack. KCTV5, a local CBS affiliate, reported that a “standoff” is underway. A large police presence has gathered at University Health Truman Medical Center (via Fox4 KC): 

The Kansas City Police Department is reporting the incident took place after 9:30 p.m. in the area of E. 23rd Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard. 

“We’ve been reminded too much lately in Kansas City how dangerous police work can be,” Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted Tuesday night. “I am praying for a fully recovery for our three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely.” 

Extent of injuries are unknown at this time. 

We’ll keep you updated.

