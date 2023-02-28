'Standoff Underway': Multiple Officers Reportedly Shot in Kansas City

We have reports of multiple police officers being shot in Kansas City, Missouri. The shooting occurred around 9:30 Tuesday evening, though we don’t know how many officers were injured in the attack. KCTV5, a local CBS affiliate, reported that a “standoff” is underway. A large police presence has gathered at University Health Truman Medical Center (via Fox4 KC):
The Kansas City Police Department is reporting the incident took place after 9:30 p.m. in the area of E. 23rd Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.
“We’ve been reminded too much lately in Kansas City how dangerous police work can be,” Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted Tuesday night. “I am praying for a fully recovery for our three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely.”
Extent of injuries are unknown at this time.
The president of the local FOP is here to offer support. The mood, as you would expect, is tense. (@KCTV5) https://t.co/SMo2gntLTz— Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) March 1, 2023
Large presence of officers at @UHKCMO. Emergency entrance blocked by crime tape. https://t.co/GSKWsrSLpC pic.twitter.com/eqaOMpyq6q— Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) March 1, 2023
We’ve been reminded too much lately in Kansas City how dangerous police work can be. I am praying for a full recovery for our three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely.— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 1, 2023
‘Multiple officers shot,’ standoff underway in KCMO https://t.co/kCmCwd6qNj— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) March 1, 2023
We’ll keep you updated.
