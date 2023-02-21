Philly Mayor: You Cannot Back Police Unless You Back Gun Control

Philadelphia is reeling from a brutal slaying of a police officer. Temple University Police Officer Chris Fitzgerald was shot and killed over the weekend. The suspect has been caught and apprehended. According to reports, Officer Fitzgerald was patrolling alone when he gave chase to three individuals dressed in black and wearing masks. He later succumbed to gunshot wounds to his chest and face (via Fox 29):

Staff Inspector Ernest Random, Homicide Unit: Officer Fitzgerald was on patrol at time of shooting on 1700 block of Montgomery Ave—there were recent robberies in that area—and knowing that pursued 3 individuals that were wearing all black & masked up. 2 ran & hid @FOX29philly — Kelly Rule (@KellyRuleTV) February 21, 2023

.@PhillyPolice say a Corporal that was the operational supervisor that night heard what was happening on the radio & immediately went to scene to assist—ordered a 16&17YO running away to stop. They complied & she detained them—they gave info to police about Pfeffer @FOX29philly — Kelly Rule (@KellyRuleTV) February 21, 2023





Authorities arrested and charged Miles Pfeffer, 18, of Buckinham Township, in connection with the officer's shooting death on Sunday. Fitzgerald's handcuffs were placed on Pfeffer during the time of his arrest. [Staff Inspector Ernest] Ransom says surveillance video shows the foot pursuit where Fitzgerald caught up with Pfeffer and a struggle ensued off-camera. Officials say Pfeffer shot Fitzgerald three times, causing the officer to fall to the ground. Pfeffer then shot Fitzgerald three more times as the officer laid on the ground before attempting to take Fitzgerald's firearm. Moments later, Pfeffer carjacked a person nearby, threatening to kill the driver if they did not give up their vehicle, police say. According to Ransom, the gun used during the deadly shooting has not yet been recovered, but the investigation is ongoing.

Outgoing Philly Mayor Jim Kenney offered words of support and condolences to the Fitzgerald family but turned the moment into a political event, declaring that you cannot “back the blue” unless you support gun control. Even in moments where everyone should be united, especially when it comes to the deaths of first responders, the Left finds a way to be divisive.

Ridiculous. Shame on Jim Kenney for parroting Scott Israel talking points.



What gun law would have prevented an underage prohibited possessor from illegally possessing a handgun?



Kenney criticizes innocent gun owners but not the failed parents who let their kids run wild. https://t.co/4kQYgO2DMD — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 21, 2023

Empty suit mayor who brought back 90s crime rates to his city wearing a Ukraine pin blaming a police officer being killed by a thug on everybody but himself. Basically the perfect image of today's liberal politicians. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 21, 2023



