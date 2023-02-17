Why the Latest COVID Development Is Going to Make Millions Angry and Regretful

I contracted COVID in December of 2021. It’s the sickest I’ve been since I got the flu in February 2003; I was in the eighth grade and missed the Super Bowl. It was the ‘Gruden bowl,’ however, where the Raiders’ quarterback Rich Gannon threw five interceptions, three of which were returned for touchdowns. It was a blowout, with then-Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden beating his former team 48-21. It wasn’t much of a game. But the year I got COVID, I, like many in America and around the world, had to skip Christmas with family for obvious reasons. It sucked—but then the vaccine was rolled out spring of the following year, the one that was greenlit by Trump and disavowed by Kamala Harris and other Democrats until they tried to take credit for it.

Everyone asked about those who had already had it. What about natural immunity? After recovering from measles, one of the most contagious, if not the most virulent, pathogens, you have lifelong immunity. People who survived the 1918 flu pandemic still have antibodies in their systems. Yet, to question this meant you were either stupid, selfish, anti-science, or worse—a Trump supporter. It was, ‘we’re the doctors; we know better, so take your medicine.’ That was the option. For others, even in the military, it was ‘get jabbed or lose your job.’ The Left claimed that the science says to take the vaccine as if that would remain definitive. Science is never settled, and the latest development will have millions angry and regretful they ever took this cocktail that has a legal blanket from the mountain of cardiac episodes that have occurred in healthy 18-33-year-old adults over the past two years (via NBC News) [emphasis mine]:

Immunity acquired from a Covid infection provides strong, lasting protection against the most severe outcomes of the illness, according to research published Thursday in The Lancet — protection, experts say, that’s on par with what’s provided through two doses of an mRNA vaccine. Infection-acquired immunity cut the risk of hospitalization and death from a Covid reinfection by 88% for at least 10 months, the study found. “This is really good news, in the sense that protection against severe disease and death after infection is really quite sustained at 10 months,” said the senior study author, Dr. Christopher Murray, the director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. The findings may be a small silver lining to the explosive omicron outbreak of last winter. With so many people infected, many most likely still benefit from that protection against severe disease, Murray said. Still, experts stress that vaccination is the preferable route to immunity, given the risks of Covid, particularly in unvaccinated people.

Natural immunity is a real science that Biden's Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and others tried to dispel to increase the profit margins for Moderna and Pfizer. As it turned out, it was a complete waste of time for me—and I put myself at risk for a cardiac event. And to cap it all off, should something happen, I can’t sue, and we won’t even know the data from these pharmaceutical companies about their COVID concoction for another century.

New rule: whenever you see "the experts" stressing about something–ignore it.