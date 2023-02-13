After Barrage of 'Object' Shootdowns, Calls Grow Louder for Biden to Explain What's...
Biden Administration Issues New Security Warning About Russia
There's an Update on That Advertising Blacklist That Labeled Townhall 'Reprehensible/Offen...
The Latest Development About the Man Who Assaulted a Dem Congresswoman Isn't Shocking
The Real Motive Behind Joe Biden's Lies About His Son
Project Veritas Donor Named in Complaint Against James O'Keefe Speaks Out
Dem Rep Has a Theory About Why We're Finding These Objects in Sky...
'Black National Anthem' at Super Bowl Divides NFL Fans
Regular Americans Understand Economics Better Than Politicians
USAF General Makes Surprising Comments About the Recent Objects That Have Been Shot...
Is It Actually Biden Who Wants to Cut Medicare?
Washington Post Issues Corrections to ‘Comical’ Story Attacking GOP Congresswoman
Revolution Eats Its Own: How a Left-Wing Black Professor Got Trapped in 'Anti-Racist...
Is Joe Biden Attempting to Be the American Mao?
Tipsheet

Three Israelis, Two of Them Young Boys, Were Killed By Terrorist...And That's the Headline CNN Used

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 13, 2023 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

If there is one thing you can count on from the establishment media when it comes to terrorist attacks against Israel, they’ll never call them that. It’s probably one of the most extensive and creative whitewashing operations concerning not calling radical Islamic terrorism what it is. Given the recent invasion of Chinese spy balloons, the most recent attack that killed three Israelis, including two young boys, probably got lost in the shuffle. In case you missed it, a terrorist drove into a crowd at a bus stop in Jerusalem last Friday (via CNN):


A car drove into several people at a bus stop in Jerusalem on Friday, killing a man and a young child in what Israeli police described as a “ramming terror attack.” A second child died of his injuries Saturday.

Yaakov Yisrael Paley, 6, and Alter Shlomo Lederman, 20, died Friday at the Ramot intersection, an area Israel considers to be a neighborhood in northern Jerusalem.

The boy’s brother, 8-year-old Asher Menachem Paley, who was “critically wounded” during the attack, died in hospital on Saturday, according to a statement by the hospital, Shaare Zedek. 

It’s a tragedy—but to make my point, the initial headline for this CNN piece was “two dead including child as car rams people at Jerusalem bus stop.” Who was driving the car, guys? This incident isn’t something out of the novel ‘Christine;’ it’s not a Stephen King tale. 

The CNN headline has since changed to reflect the terrible development that the other child, initially wounded and in critical condition, had passed away. Cars in the Middle East drive on their own and kill people; it’s a darker version of Transformers, albeit with much less elaborate transfiguring among the vehicles. 

I would say this is embarrassing, and it is, but I’ve seen too many examples of the media shielding Palestinian terrorists.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Revolution Eats Its Own: How a Left-Wing Black Professor Got Trapped in 'Anti-Racist Hell' Guy Benson
How the Democrats Will Come At Us Kurt Schlichter
Washington Post Issues Corrections to ‘Comical’ Story Attacking GOP Congresswoman Madeline Leesman
There's an Update on That Advertising Blacklist That Labeled Townhall 'Reprehensible/Offensive' Matt Vespa
'Black National Anthem' at Super Bowl Divides NFL Fans Leah Barkoukis
Project Veritas Donor Named in Complaint Against James O'Keefe Speaks Out Julio Rosas
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Revolution Eats Its Own: How a Left-Wing Black Professor Got Trapped in 'Anti-Racist Hell' Guy Benson