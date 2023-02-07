Why Was Hunter Biden on Air Force One Last Week?

Hunter Biden could be facing an indictment of tax evasion, an investigation I’m shocked is still ongoing. Second, it’s a criminally understaffed probe, and the funding isn’t where it needs to be. Like the origins of the Russian collusion delusion, it’s been a long journey to sift through the alleged dirty deeds of the president’s crackhead son. Is the Biden family getting nervous? Who knows, but it is interesting that Joe took out a $250,000 loan in December when this investigation was ongoing, and the classified document scandal was about to engulf the White House. Biden needs counsel with attorney-client privileges that the White House Counsel cannot afford. It’s murky at best on that front, so a private lawyer has been solicited in these matters. It’s been worth the fees as the Department of Justice is reportedly just taking their word regarding the chain of custody regarding retrieving sensitive materials from the multiple unsecured locations where Joe recklessly left them.

It's underreported in the media for obvious political biases, but the White House is skirting the precipice of disaster on legal matters. With so much heat around Hunter and his alleged illicit business dealings, why was he on board Air Force One this weekend? It’s immaterial that it was for a family funeral—he should have been advised to take another mode of transportation. His father is allegedly included in business dealings, especially with China. Both of them on the airplane, one engulfed in a tax evasion probe and humiliated to the nth degree over the contents of his laptop, which contained all the dirty laundry, the other ensnared in a classified document scandal, compounded by the fact that he did know what his son was doing and might have been the point person to push such sketchy access deals that date back to Joe’s days serving as vice president.

Not only that, as Leah already mentioned, Hunter’s lawyers have finally shredded the last pieces of credibility regarding the laptop. They now admit it’s authentic (finally) and are—get this—trying to pursue legal actions against those who have documented its contents (via NBC News):

Lawyers for Hunter Biden sent letters Wednesday requesting investigations into allies of former President Donald Trump who they say trafficked in stolen information from his laptop — a dramatic shift in strategy for the president’s son after years of GOP attacks. Among the letters, which were obtained by NBC News, was one sent Wednesday asking the Justice Department's National Security Division for an investigation into "individuals for whom there is considerable reason to believe violated various federal laws in accessing, copying, manipulating, and/or disseminating Mr. Biden’s personal computer data," including Rudy Giuliani, who was Trump's lawyer at the time. Biden lawyers wrote a similar letter to the Delaware attorney general's office, requesting a probe into the same people, alleging they violated "various Delaware laws" in accessing Biden's information from what Trump has called "the laptop from hell." The Justice Department declined to comment. A spokesperson for the Delaware attorney's general office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hunter Biden was on AF1 yesterday. https://t.co/zs4gITIo5f — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 5, 2023

We also cannot forget that Hunter has a painting career where his bidders are anonymous, and the cash amounts unknown, which isn’t questionable if the goal was to use this to place a deposit for a favor with the Biden White House undetected. It’s also a fantastic way to launder money. Also, what about the palace intrigue surrounding the visitor logs to Biden’s Wilmington home, and why were they hidden? Joe Biden is Trumpier than Trump and sneakier and more conniving than the Clintons—both are not good qualities to have if you’re a Democrat. The party's base hates Trump and is so sick of the Clintons that no gauge can accurately measure the latter. And worst of all, Biden doesn’t care. He’s a man who thinks he’s above the law and no doubt will do anything to protect his son if things get too hairy. He’s old and will be dead soon—he has nothing to lose in that endeavor, which is more disturbing.

It's why those two on Air Force One don’t help appearances much on legal matters, though watch if Biden pardons himself and his son because that’s something he’d do. He’s not a nice guy. He’s a lawless, cantankerous, and arrogant old man who doesn’t know what he’s doing. He dithered on handling a spy balloon from China—need I say more?