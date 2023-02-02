Oh, So That's Why Catholic Students Got Kicked Out of the Smithsonian
Tipsheet

Hunter Biden's Lawyers Just Destroyed the Left's Key Narrative About the 'Laptop From Hell'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 02, 2023 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Attorneys for Hunter Biden are calling on federal and state prosecutors to pursue criminal investigations into actors involved in disseminating personal data from their client's abandoned laptop.

The approach, now more than two years after the New York Post’s original reporting, is being described as “the boldest and most aggressive move to date from Biden” on the issue.

In the letters related to his personal data, Biden’s lawyers are asking state and federal law enforcement agencies to investigate individuals who came into possession of the data, some of which could have come from a laptop he purportedly dropped off in Delaware in April 2019. They claim that about a half-dozen people have violated various statutes, including by making public restricted private information; accessing and disseminating stolen property; and making false statements to Congress.

“The actions described above more than merit a full investigation and, depending on the resulting facts, may merit prosecution under various statutes,” the letters read. “It is not a common thing for a private person and his counsel to seek someone else being investigated, but the actions and motives here require it.”

The letters are particularly focused on John Paul Mac Isaac, the computer repair shop owner who has claimed he first received the material from Biden in April 2019. Mac Isaac has written a book and spoken at political events, and Biden’s lawyers point to inconsistencies in his account.

The letters also request investigations into former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was given the material from Mac Isaac and later distributed it; Robert Costello, who is Giuliani’s lawyer and also received the material; and Stephen K. Bannon, who has also had the material and helped facilitate initial news stories about it.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys also name Jack Maxey, who provided the material to several news outlets, including The Washington Post, as well as Ziegler, who has uploaded data onto his website, and Yaacov Apelbaum, a former aide to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) who Mac Isaac has said helped create a “forensic image” of the hard drive. (The Washington Post)

By pursuing legal action, Biden's attorneys are not only publicly confirming the authenticity of the data, they're also blowing apart the Russian disinformation narrative peddled by the left, including President Biden himself, over the years. 


 

