Tipsheet

Surprise! Visitor Logs to Biden's Delaware Home Actually Do Exist

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 19, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

After a number of classified documents were found in the garage of President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home, where he has spent a significant amount of time during his presidency, a number of reporters asked the White House whether visitor logs from the location will be released to the public. They were told by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre the logs don't exist. 

But it turns out, the Secret Service knows exactly who was visiting the location and is ready to turn them over. From Fox News

The U.S. Secret Service is prepared to offer names of individuals who visited President Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home if requested by Congress, Fox News has learned.

The White House continues to insist that there exists no formal visitor log for the personal residence where two troves of classified documents were found. 

While the White House has not kept a formal list, the Secret Service does collect information on guests with regular access to the home. 

Retention of the names of those vetted by the Secret Service depends on a variety of factors, including proximity to the president and the nature of the background check.

After repeatedly bungling the timeline of Biden's classified information scandal, with Jean-Pierre repeatedly presenting false information, the White House is now stonewalling reporters. 



Tags: JOE BIDEN

