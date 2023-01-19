Surprise! Visitor Logs to Biden's Delaware Home Actually Do Exist

After a number of classified documents were found in the garage of President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home, where he has spent a significant amount of time during his presidency, a number of reporters asked the White House whether visitor logs from the location will be released to the public. They were told by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre the logs don't exist.

KJP did NOT like this question...



DOOCY: "When will the White House release a log of visitors to the Wilmington house?" pic.twitter.com/14CKThpKqV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2023

DOOCY: "There are no visitor logs chronicling who comes and goes from the president's house in Wilmington." pic.twitter.com/WPpZ1mmWa4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 16, 2023

But it turns out, the Secret Service knows exactly who was visiting the location and is ready to turn them over. From Fox News:

The U.S. Secret Service is prepared to offer names of individuals who visited President Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home if requested by Congress, Fox News has learned. The White House continues to insist that there exists no formal visitor log for the personal residence where two troves of classified documents were found. While the White House has not kept a formal list, the Secret Service does collect information on guests with regular access to the home. Retention of the names of those vetted by the Secret Service depends on a variety of factors, including proximity to the president and the nature of the background check.

After repeatedly bungling the timeline of Biden's classified information scandal, with Jean-Pierre repeatedly presenting false information, the White House is now stonewalling reporters.

.@JacquiHeinrich: "We were just told in the briefing room, essentially, not to expect any more answers...We are being referred to a black hole...So we are not getting many answers." pic.twitter.com/gt0r33Xia5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 18, 2023







