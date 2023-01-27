The Police Bodycam Footage of the Pelosi Home Invasion Is Out. Here's What It Shows.

Okay, hammer time is here, as authorities have released the body cam footage relating to the Paul Pelosi home invasion last October. The bizarre home invasion led to a slew of conspiracy theories, some of which were insanely entertaining, about this attack and Mr. Pelosi’s relationship with the intruder.

The footage shows Mr. Pelosi opening the door, where he and the intruder, David DePape, were fighting over control of a hammer. Pelosi was struck and required brain surgery during this incident. First reports said were no signs of forced entry, though security cam footage from the Peosi home shows DePape smashing a window to enter the home. After months of lingering in the dark, multiple news organizations filed a lawsuit, demanding that all video and audio evidence relating to this incident be released. The motion was granted by a judge this week (via NBC News):

🚨VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED🚨



Here’s the Paul Pelosi body cam footage. pic.twitter.com/Zh4djDOPIt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 27, 2023

The video, first obtained by NBC News affiliate KNTV, shows police approaching Pelosi's home, and then the door being opened with Pelosi standing next to the suspect in the case, David DePape. Both men are holding onto a hammer. The evidence was released after a coalition of news organizations, including NBC News, made a motion to the judge presiding over the case against Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker David DePape arguing it should be made public. Prosecutors from the San Francisco district attorney's office had refused to release the evidence to the media, telling the judge they had concerns that the video footage publicly could be manipulated in a bid to spread false information. San Francisco County Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy sided with the group of 13 news organizations, who contended the court records should be made public and that their release would help combat disinformation in the case. The judge noted Wednesday when he issued his decision that the evidence — which also includes Pelosi's 911 call — was played in open court at a preliminary hearing last month. In the state case, DePape, 42, is charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary, false imprisonment and threatening a public official for the Oct. 28 attack on the 82-year-old Pelosi.

Initial reports had DePape entering the residence wearing nothing but underwear and armed with a hammer, which added more palace intrigue since who could miss someone like this strolling through the neighborhood? As the video shows, that wasn't the case, though Mr. Pelosi is shown pantless before he takes a massive blow.

Mr. Pelosi was reportedly able to escape to the bathroom to make an emergency call, which is odd given this home invasion-hostage situation. DePape was first painted as the poster boy for right-wing nutjobs with an axe to grind against the Pelosi family, and he was looking for the whereabouts of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was safe in DC. Yet, the man turns out to be suffering from mental illness, including communicating with fairies that he befriended.

*This post has been updated*