Our Great FBI Just Had a Former Top Intel Official Busted for Money Laundering

For years, the liberal media blew hot air into the news cycle about how the Trump administration was indebted and infested with Russian agents. The Kremlin had colluded with the 45th president of the United States to win a presidential election. The intelligence community, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, got the ball rolling—especially the Hoover boys. The counterintelligence probe that began in the summer of 2016 evolved into the special counsel investigation under Robert Mueller. No hard evidence was found because there was no collusion. Hillary Clinton lost—which isn’t shocking since she was an abysmal candidate.

Every bombshell the liberal media peddled to support the collusion delusion was shoddier and more embarrassing than the last. It was a serial exercise in denigrating oneself to appease liberal politicians. Every single ‘exclusive’ Russian collusion story barely lasted a couple of days because there was no solid evidence to back up the claims.

As it turns out, the real collusions calls were coming from inside the house, specifically the J. Edgar Hoover Building, where if the Kremlin does have agents operating in the US, and you know they do—they’re under the umbrella of the FBI. An ex-counterintelligence official was busted on money laundering charges and skirting sanctions while working with Russian oligarchs (via NBC News):

Federal prosecutors say the former head of counterintelligence for the FBI’s New York office laundered money, violated sanctions against Russia while working with a Russian oligarch and while still at the FBI took hundreds of thousands of dollars from a foreign national and former foreign intelligence official. Charles McGonigal, 55, was arrested on Saturday after arriving at JFK airport in New York on a flight from the Middle East. A case filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., alleges that while serving as Special Agent in Charge of FBI counterintelligence efforts in the New York office, McGonigal took $225,000 in cash from an individual with business interests in Europe who had been an employee of a foreign intelligence service. From August 2017 through his retirement in September 2018, McGonigal allegedly concealed his relationship with this former foreign security officer from the FBI. He allegedly requested and received cash from the individual and traveled abroad with the individual. […] Federal prosecutors in New York allege that after his 2018 retirement from the FBI, McGonigal worked with Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, Deripaska associate Sergey Shestakov, and a third person to investigate a rival Russian oligarch in return for payments from Deripaska. According to prosecutors, McGonigal, Shestakov and the third person tried to conceal Deripaska’s involvement through shell companies, forged signatures and other means. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said, “As alleged, Charles McGonigal, a former high-level FBI official, and Sergey Shestakov, a Court interpreter, violated U.S. sanctions by agreeing to provide services to Oleg Deripaska, a sanctioned Russian oligarch. They both previously worked with Deripaska to attempt to have his sanctions removed, and, as public servants, they should have known better.”

Isn’t this treason, according to the Left, punishable by death? The past four years have shown how the intelligence community is no better than the left-wing clowns that dominate the panels on MSNBC. They all have run interference to help Joe Biden, especially regarding the contents of Hunter’s laptop. They leaked private and classified communications between Trump and world leaders; they did anything to hamstring this guy. And now, we know why—they were also in on corrupt deals. What else is new in this swamp?