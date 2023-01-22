After Georgia Police Kill Left-Wing Activist, Antifa Sparks Riots in Atlanta

Julio had this story first. A left-wing agitator encamped near Atlanta’s future training facility for law enforcement, dubbed "cop city," was killed this week as police executed a raid. The forested location is the new ground zero for leftists hoping to impede the construction of the new building. The city is looking to complete the center later this year. Left-wingers have flocked to the area, setting up barricades and occupying the location in a situation reminiscent of the CHAZ zone in Seattle during the 2020 election.

When police arrived, a confrontation ensued as the protester refused to leave his tent. He ignored repeated orders to vacate and then opened fire on officers, wounding one. Police returned fire, killing the suspect, which has infuriated leftists, calling for a night of rage to avenge their fallen “comrade.” Manuel Teran was identified as the protester killed in the officer-involved shooting. At least four others were also arrested:

"An individual, without warning, shot a Georgia State Patrol trooper," Register said. "Other law enforcement personnel returned fire in self-defense and evacuated the trooper to a safe area. The individual who fired upon law enforcement and shot the trooper was killed in the exchange of gunfire." The injured state trooper is in stable condition in ICU after completing surgery. He was shot in the "pelvic-area" and he was wearing a bullet-proof vest.

Last December, Police rounded up five others who were later charged with domestic terrorism (via Axios):

Five activists arrested during … [a] clash with law enforcement at the proposed site of Atlanta's new public safety academy have been charged with domestic terrorism, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday. Why it matters: The domestic terrorism charges are the most serious to date since activists started building camps and living among the trees more than a year ago in the dense city-owned forest in DeKalb County. Details: Tuesday, according to the GBI, a task force of local, state and federal law enforcement attempted to remove barricades installed by activists to block access to the property. "Several people threw rocks at police cars and attacked EMTs outside the neighboring fire stations with rocks and bottles," GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles said in a statement. "Task force members used various tactics to arrest individuals who were occupying makeshift treehouses."

On Saturday night, these leftists agitator turned downtown Atlanta into a warzone, creating, as the liberal media would call it, another fiery but mostly peaceful event (via Fox News):

BREAKING: #COPCITY protesters throw rocks at Atlanta Police Foundation building in downtown Atlanta. They also set off fireworks and spray painted the building. #ATL #BREAKING #NOW @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/BwF5CzNgIm — Billy Heath III (@BillyHeathFOX5) January 21, 2023

A white domestic antifa terrorist is shot and killed outside Atlanta, so a bunch of other white ANTIFA decide to go burn down a bunch of downtown black businesses and is this equity? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2023

CNN’s guest suggests we shouldn’t use the word “violent” to describe the Antifa riots in Atlanta tonight.



Antifa is currently destroying buildings and setting police cars on fire. pic.twitter.com/2PeCOFqXEk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 22, 2023

Treehouse Antifa getting mass arrested in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/Ym5fGzmHnA — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 22, 2023

Rioters in Atlanta set off fireworks and threw rocks at the Atlanta Police Foundation Saturday evening, according FOX 5 Atlanta. […] The protest began peacefully on Saturday before spiraling into chaos, according to FOX 5. "While the state continues to respect peaceful protest, acts of violence against person or property will not be tolerated. Those committing such unlawful acts will be arrested and prosecuted fully," Gov. Brian Kemp said Saturday. […] Activists had been camped out on an 85-acre planned facility known as "Cop City" in recent days to protest the planned training center. When Teran was shot and killed after authorities tried to remove the protesters from the plot of land on Wednesday, they vowed to continue their protests.

We'll keep you posted since these folks don't seem to be done.