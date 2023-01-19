Surprise! Visitor Logs to Biden's Delaware Home Actually Do Exist
Antifa Calls for Violence After Georgia Police Shoots 'Comrade'

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  January 19, 2023 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus

Antifa accounts on social media have been calling for a day of violence in response to police shooting and killing someone associated with the ongoing occupation of a forest near Atlanta, Georgia that has been selected to be the site of a police academy. An officer was also shot during the shootout on Wednesday.

The occupation of the forest has been ongoing for months as far-left protesters are opposed to the proposed Atlanta Police Department training facility being built. Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Michael Register told reporters the protester shot first as officers were clearing out an encampment, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

"An individual, without warning, shot a Georgia State Patrol trooper," Register said. "Other law enforcement personnel returned fire in self-defense and evacuated the trooper to a safe area. The individual who fired upon law enforcement and shot the trooper was killed in the exchange of gunfire."

The injured state trooper is in stable condition in ICU after completing surgery. He was shot in the "pelvic-area" and he was wearing a bullet-proof vest. 

In response to the incident, Antifa accounts on Twitter attempted to organize a day of violent action in different cities across the country to avenge the death of their "fallen comrade."

Twitter has since suspended the accounts calling for violence, which is signficantly different from the previous ownership, which allowed the accounts to organize events that often led to riots during 2020.

