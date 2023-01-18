Can You Imagine If the FBI Went Ahead With This Move Amid Biden's Classified Doc Scandal?

Joe Biden is a reckless steward of state secrets. For all the lectures and hammering of Trump over the Mar-a-Lago raid, executed by federal agents over suspicion that classified materials were unsecured at that location, the president got a blast to the face with his scandal, one that’s arguably worse. Biden boasted about his impeccable handling of classified materials, only to have his spot blown up by the discovery of sensitive materials found at multiple locations. Top secret files were found in his Wilmington, Delaware home, with another trove tucked away like old Christmas decorations in the garage. All these files were taken illegally. Trump could take whatever he wanted as he served as president and has declassification authority. As vice president, Biden doesn’t have that power. Never did—these state secrets were seized illegally by a senile old man who knows the rules don’t apply to him. He’s a more perverted version of Clinton; I won’t discuss the contents of Ashley Biden’s diary.

Trump’s home was raided by FBI agents, though ransacked is the more accurate term last August. That’s what set forth this discussion about classified materials, but while soaked in a special liberal media bias marinade—it was centered on whether Trump followed proper declassification procedures. For Biden, the man just took these documents, which has every liberal hack saying that top government officials have been irresponsible handlers of classified secrets for years, so it’s not a big deal. That’s the clue that we have their heads in the vice—now, it’s time to squeeze.

The best part is that the FBI wanted to oversee the classified document treasure hunt since grandpa didn’t know what he took with him in the twilight days of the Obama administration. That’s the other part: these state secrets were strewn about in multiple locations for years. But they opted not to because a) Biden’s lawyer quickly turned over the files, or so they say, and b) "to avoid complicating later stages of the investigation” (via WSJ):

The Justice Department considered having FBI agents monitor a search by President Biden’s lawyers for classified documents at his homes but decided against it, both to avoid complicating later stages of the investigation and because Mr. Biden’s attorneys had quickly turned over a first batch and were cooperating, according to people familiar with the matter. After Mr. Biden’s lawyers discovered documents marked as classified dating from his term as vice president at an office he used at a Washington-based think tank on Nov. 2, the Justice Department opened an inquiry into why and how they got there. Mr. Biden’s legal team prepared to search his other properties for any similar documents, and discussed with the Justice Department the prospect of having FBI agents present while Mr. Biden’s lawyers conducted the additional searches. Instead, the two sides agreed that Mr. Biden’s personal attorneys would inspect the homes, notify the Justice Department as soon as they identified any other potentially classified records, and arrange for law-enforcement authorities to take them. Those deliberations, which haven’t previously been reported, shed new light on how the Biden team’s efforts to cooperate with investigators have thus far helped it avoid more aggressive actions by law enforcement.

Sorry, I don’t trust these Democratic Party operatives carrying guns and badges. They can’t discern what domestic terrorism is, which was brutally exposed when a left-wing nutjob attempted to assassinate multiple Republican members of Congress in 2017. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) was almost killed. Suppose he wasn’t a member of the GOP leadership and afforded Capitol Police protection; who knows what could have happened? The FBI initially determined this attack was not politically motivated before quietly changing it to a domestic terror event after everyone and their mother could see what it was. The Texas synagogue hostage crisis last year also showed that radical Islamic terrorism and antisemitism are also not on the ‘motive’ list for what was a preeminent law enforcement and domestic intelligence agency. They also appear to have been aware of all the perpetrators who committed the recent mass shootings last year. The FBI is the Democrats’ personal Gestapo force, who even dedicated nearly 100 agents to monitor social media, flag accounts that posted accurate and hilarious things that made Democrats look bad, and refer such people to Twitter’s upper crust for banning and censorship, among other things. Since 2016, it’s clear the FBI has been heavily invested in shaping public opinion in favor of the Left, so why stop now?