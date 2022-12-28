Why the Trial for the Paul Pelosi Attacker Could Devolve Into a Circus

David DePape has entered a not-guilty plea in the stunningly bizarre home invasion of Nancy Pelosi’s home last October. Speaker Pelosi was safe in Washington, but her husband, Paul, suffered head wounds that required immediate brain surgery. He fully recovered from this hammer attack, still shrouded in mystery. DePape also waived his right to a speedy trial, so his next court appearance won’t occur until February of 2023 (via Fox News):

David DePape, Paul Pelosi's accused attacker, pleaded not guilty to all state charges during a court appearance Wednesday in San Francisco. DePape, who also waived his right to a trial within 60 days, is set to appear in court again on Feb. 23, according to reports. The 42-year-old was arrested Oct. 28 for allegedly attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer inside Pelosis' San Francisco home. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., at the time.

The police body cam footage, or that from the Pelosi home security system, hasn’t been released to the public. Paul described DePape as a “friend” in the emergency call, and Mr. Pelosi was the person who let the police into the residence before DePape attacked him. Weirdly, a home invader would allow its victim to flee to the bathroom to make the call, let alone enable the target to open the front door for law enforcement. Also, there was no evidence of forced entry. DePape was reportedly wearing nothing but underwear and so happened to waltz into the Pelosi home. Something is still off, but we’ll probably never know the full details since the authorities seem content with stonewalling any further avenues regarding disclosure.

DePape is known to have a history of mental illness, and despite some very loud political paraphernalia which includes ANTIFA flags and allegedly peddling 2020 election conspiracy theories—the man also bought a birdhouse for a fairy with whom he communicated daily. You can bet his defense team will go into even further detail about DePape's mental state.