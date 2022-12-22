Joe Biden Keeps Punishing Women With 'She-Flation'

Joe Biden being handsy and an all-around creep around women and little girls has been documented. But his agenda is also abusive, something that the Republican Party might have been able to capitalize on better this past midterm season if leadership didn’t fall asleep at the switch. Stacy Washington had a great piece in Inside Sources about how the Biden administration keeps beating women like Ike Turner with their economic initiatives, most of which don’t address “she-flation.” The COVID pandemic torched our children’s education standards, the economy, and the job market, especially women in the workforce. Scores of women opted to return home as daycare centers and schools were shuttered based on the edict of Herr Fauci.

Since then, Biden’s agenda has sent inflation through the stratosphere, and it hasn’t come down, remaining high at over seven percent, which is exacerbated by the fact that we’re in a recession. All the media folks say it will hit by next spring—no, it’s already here. Washington also listed a slew of policy initiatives that could provide more maneuverability in these trying times, especially for women workers (via Inside Sources):

Inflation doesn’t affect everyone equally or in the same ways. The Minneapolis Fed outlines this nicely in its piece from earlier this year, “The Widely Varied Pain of Inflation.” As that article noted, “inflation is generally thought to impose a greater burden on people with lower wealth and incomes, leading some to declare it ‘the most regressive tax.’” Among the groups that inflation has hit particularly hard has been women. Since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the economy two and a half years ago, women have been disproportionately affected by the so-called she-cession. That was a result of many women, already dealing with wage disparities, leaving the workforce as childcare centers and schools shuttered instead of remote learning. Leaving the workforce doesn’t just mean lost wages; it is also lost time that is critical for advancing a career or working toward a promotion and the accompanying raise. Now, as women work to recover from the losses incurred during the she-cession, they are also forced to deal with “she-flation” — the term many use to describe the disproportionate effects of inflation on women. Inflation affects women in many ways, from financial to mental and physical health. […] While the federal government is acting to tame inflation through legislation and monetary policy, there is more that can be done to ease the burdens of she-flation. For one, the government should increase access to liquidity for small businesses. That would incentivize and enable women to become entrepreneurs, seize control of their destinies, and, it is hoped, increase earning potential. Encouraging banks to partner with technology companies that serve underbanked consumers would open access to credit for many single moms and entrepreneurial women. Lawmakers should also take off the table legislation that would remove access to personal and small business credit, such as the recently reintroduced “Safe Lending Act.” Although the bill purports to protect consumers from deceptive lending practices, what it would actually do is gut access to credit for working-class families, minorities, and women. The federal government could also work to create pathways for licensure portability, allowing women in careers requiring licenses — whether counseling or cosmetology — to provide services in another state other than where their license was issued. Particularly for women living near state borders, this would open up phenomenal new markets to build businesses and attract clients or customers, providing them with critically needed new financial resources.

I would only say that Biden's monetary policies aren't working.

Sure, the GOP had high inflation on their talking points sheet, but there was a feeling that a good chunk of the cycle, especially in some critical weeks, was put on cruise control. Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who chaired the National Republican Senatorial Committee, literally did that, vacationing in late August on a luxury yacht as a slew of candidates in crucial races needed resources. There was also a late summer huddle among GOP operatives worried that 2022 was becoming an abortion referendum. It wasn’t—every GOP governor who signed laws restricting access to abortion after the Dobbs decision all won their re-election efforts this year.

The 2022 season is over, with the GOP falling atrociously short of what was expected regarding these elections. “She-flation” will continue to beat down women in the workforce and scores of working families and fixed-income seniors. With winter approaching and the price of oil and gas impacted by the Biden administration’s equally destructive energy policy—pain is for many Americans in the coming months.