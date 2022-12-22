The FBI Had Only One Response After Their Censorship Scheme Got Exposed

They got caught red-handed, so this was the only messaging pivot they could turn to when troves of hard evidence showed the Federal Bureau of Investigation running a complex operation aimed at influencing public opinion: it’s a conspiracy. Except that it’s not, and even liberal writers have pointed out the odious nature of this operation, with former Rolling Stone contributing editor Matt Taibbi aptly describing the FBI's relationship with Twitter as one of “master-canine.” There were 80 agents assigned to this project who just policed social media posts—the ones that made Joe Biden and the Democrats look bad.

The FBI once prided itself as an apolitical institution whose professionalism and investigative prowess made it the country's preeminent law enforcement and domestic intelligence agency. That credibility, accrued over the better part of a century, was exhausted by the 2016 election. It was gospel for the FBI not to interfere in elections. Now, that’s part of the job description. The government used a social media company to circumvent laws on what is constitutionally permissible concerning surveillance.

Now busted, the bureau is relegated to dismissing all its communications with Twitter as tin foil hat material. It’s atrociously predictable, and I think Congress needs to yank FBI Director Chris Wray before some committees to further flesh out what the hell is going on within the J. Edgar Hoover Building (via Mediaite):

The FBI said in their statement that the communications from the Twitter Files showing the social media platform working hand-in-hand with the FBI shows nothing out of the ordinary and is merely an example of how the government agency tries to protect companies and their customers. The FBI said: The correspondence between the FBI and Twitter show nothing more than examples of our traditional, longstanding and ongoing federal government and private sector engagements, which involve numerous companies over multiple sectors and industries. As evidenced in the correspondence, the FBI provides critical information to the private sector in an effort to allow them to protect themselves and their customers. The men and women of the FBI work every day to protect the American public. It is unfortunate that conspiracy theorists and others are feeding the American public misinformation with the sole purpose of attempting to discredit the agency. The Intercept’s Lee Fang released new Twitter Files this week, revealing that Twitter allegedly “gave approval & special protection to the U.S. military’s online psychological influence ops” despite publicly saying they were actively working against such efforts. Twitter would prioritize fake accounts meant to spread messages globally, according to the documents.

And now the latest release from journalist Lee Fang shows Twitter and the Pentagon engaging in what appears to be psyops. None of this is normal. The FBI being the Democrats’ political Gestapo is not normal.