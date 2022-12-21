Pelosi Compares Zelensky to Winston Churchill Ahead of Speech to Congress
Democrat Governor, AG Urge Lawmakers to Pass Several Gun Control Measures
What French Doctors Found in This 88-Year-Old Left Them 'Shell-Shocked'
Democrats Continue to Be in Disarray Over 2024 Primary Schedule
Elementary School Counselor Gets 25 Years in Prison for Exploiting Underage Girls Through...
The Latest January 6 Development Puts FBI in Embarrassing Situation
'A Work in Progress': Upcoming Book Highlights Even MORE Drama Between Biden and...
Chip Roy Explains Why the 'Swamp GOP' Is Working With Democrats Instead of...
Act of Extortion: Mike Lee Unloads on Omnibus Bill
What Caused a Hollywood Actor to Have an Epiphany About the COVID Lockdowns
Biden to Hold a Press Conference With Zelensky
International Olympic Committee Announces Transgender Athlete Guidelines
Sinema: Look, It's a 'No Brainer' for a Certain Someone to Finally Visit...
The Left Continues to Go After Conservative Justices, This Time Over Christmas Parties
'It Is Dead': Joe Biden Admits to Another Foreign Policy Failure
Tipsheet

What French Doctors Found in This 88-Year-Old Left Them 'Shell-Shocked'

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 21, 2022 2:45 PM
David Zalubowski

It’s a story that is simply unreal. The person at the center of this bizarre story comes off as more of a punchline than an actual event. It mainly concerns the object involved and the individual's age. Nevertheless, this tale from France is accurate, and it caused a hospital to clear out over an abundance of caution over what an 88-year-old man decided to do with an old World War I shell. When you reach a certain age, you get bored, but it goes beyond that, and while I could go into this more, I’m not. The New York Post has ample explanation for this medical tale that left French doctors “shell-shocked” (via NY Post):

The case left doctors shell-shocked.

[...]


The 88-year-old patient visited Hospital Sainte Musse in Toulon to have the antique explosive removed — but instead sparked a “bomb scare,” French publication Var-Matin reported. 

“An emergency occurred from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday evening that required the intervention of bomb disposal personnel, the evacuation of adult and pediatric emergencies as well as the diversion of incoming emergencies,” a hospital spokesperson stated. 

“We had to manage the risk in a reactive framework,” the rep added. “When in doubt, we took all the precautions.” 

Bomb disposal experts at the scene determined there was little possibility the shell would explode inside the man. 

[…]

It’s believed the pervy patient inserted the item up his anus for sexual pleasure.

It's not every day that a medical facility must evacuate because an older man decided to insert a shell into his backside. Maybe he had too much wine? Or maybe not--but like I said, the Post explained it, so we don't have to. 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chip Roy Explains Why the 'Swamp GOP' Is Working With Democrats Instead of Republicans Spencer Brown
The Latest January 6 Development Puts FBI in Embarrassing Situation Matt Vespa
What Caused a Hollywood Actor to Have an Epiphany About the COVID Lockdowns Matt Vespa
'It Is Dead': Joe Biden Admits to Another Foreign Policy Failure Spencer Brown
Act of Extortion: Mike Lee Unloads on Omnibus Bill Katie Pavlich
The Left Continues to Go After Conservative Justices, This Time Over Christmas Parties Rebecca Downs
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Chip Roy Explains Why the 'Swamp GOP' Is Working With Democrats Instead of Republicans Spencer Brown