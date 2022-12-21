What French Doctors Found in This 88-Year-Old Left Them 'Shell-Shocked'

It’s a story that is simply unreal. The person at the center of this bizarre story comes off as more of a punchline than an actual event. It mainly concerns the object involved and the individual's age. Nevertheless, this tale from France is accurate, and it caused a hospital to clear out over an abundance of caution over what an 88-year-old man decided to do with an old World War I shell. When you reach a certain age, you get bored, but it goes beyond that, and while I could go into this more, I’m not. The New York Post has ample explanation for this medical tale that left French doctors “shell-shocked” (via NY Post):

The case left doctors shell-shocked. [...]

The 88-year-old patient visited Hospital Sainte Musse in Toulon to have the antique explosive removed — but instead sparked a “bomb scare,” French publication Var-Matin reported. “An emergency occurred from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday evening that required the intervention of bomb disposal personnel, the evacuation of adult and pediatric emergencies as well as the diversion of incoming emergencies,” a hospital spokesperson stated. “We had to manage the risk in a reactive framework,” the rep added. “When in doubt, we took all the precautions.” Bomb disposal experts at the scene determined there was little possibility the shell would explode inside the man. […] It’s believed the pervy patient inserted the item up his anus for sexual pleasure.

It's not every day that a medical facility must evacuate because an older man decided to insert a shell into his backside. Maybe he had too much wine? Or maybe not--but like I said, the Post explained it, so we don't have to.