The New York Times Goes on Strike

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 08, 2022 9:25 AM
Labor disputes are popping up everywhere in Joe Biden’s America. Biden, the supposed friend of the working man, couldn’t resolve the rail strike without an act of Congress. Biden’s fiasco with the unions might be over, but some of his top allies, like the publication that calls itself The New York Times, don’t have an elected body to force workers to agree to the terms of management. Consequently, the liberal newspaper is bracing to see over 1,000 workers walk out today after last-minute bargaining collapsed (via Vanity Fair):

Inside The New York Times, the top brass is bracing for a walkout. Last Friday, the Times Guild, which represents about 1,450 employees, alerted management that they planned to stop work for a full 24 hours on Thursday, December 8, if they did not have a contract by then. “We are all operating under the assumption that we are walking out on Thursday,” sports reporter and unit member Kevin Draper told me. 

The two sides are meeting again Tuesday, as planned, though management balked at the Guild’s request, in a letter to Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger and president and CEO Meredith Kopit Levien, to enter additional marathon negotiating sessions over wages, health insurance and retirement benefits, and return-to-office policies. “We really were hoping that the response would be, let’s add more bargaining sessions and get as close as we can before Thursday and then see where we are,” said Andrea Zagata, a staff editor who helps produce the print edition of the Times. “Instead the response that we got was well, I guess we’ll see you on Tuesday.” 

Meanwhile, management has entered contingency planning. Since Friday, there have been a series of meetings to prepare for the work stoppage, according to a Times editor. Some managers are looking into how to pull more stories off the wires to fill gaps in the report and asking people individually whether they plan to work on Thursday, according to two Times reporters. Various staffers have been asked to file stories early, or do advance work like they would for a holiday schedule, said Zagata. Guild members got an email Tuesday morning from Jacqueline Welch, the paper’s chief human resources officer, “to remind you of how company policies apply while you are exercising your right,” according to internal messages reviewed by Vanity Fair. “If you are on strike on Thursday, you will not be paid for that day. This is standard practice,” Welch wrote.

A newsroom that political activists and vicious anti-Semites dominate should have its works gummed up by a labor strike. It prevents any of their left-wing propaganda from being further manufactured at current rates, so pull up a chair and watch this lefty rag tear itself apart, if only for a short while.

