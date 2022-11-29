Senate Votes to Pass Respect for Marriage Act
What This Woman Did on an Airplane Should Have Her Committed to a...
CNN Contributor: Dems Shouldn't Be Celebrating Right Now
A Private Dinner With a Holocaust Denier Is a Big Unforced Error
Virginia Man ‘Catfished’ Teenager, Killed Her Family, Police Say
New Disney CEO Says He Was 'Sorry' the Company Picked a Fight With...
Threats Were Made Against a Gay Club — the Suspect Will Not Shock...
Fauci Pretty Much Cites Stalin to Justify China's COVID Lockdown Measures
Biden Just Rolled Rail Unions and Karine Jean-Pierre Can't Explain Why
'Gender-Fluid' Biden Official Charged With Stealing Woman's Luggage
The Left Is Not Going to Be Happy With Latest News on Hobby...
Dem Senator Explains Why the Biden WH Is Talking Softly About Anti-CCP Protests
Congress Must Shine a Light on Biden’s TRIPS Waiver Negotiations
A New Front in the Fight to Stop the Spread of Woke ESG...
GOP Rep. Calls TikTok ‘Digital Fentanyl’ for American Children
Tipsheet

What This Woman Did on an Airplane Should Have Her Committed to a Mental Hospital

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 29, 2022 6:35 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Blessedly, these instances are rare, but for sure, the passengers on this Southwest Airlines flight were offering prayers for their safety after a woman pretty much tried to kill everyone on the plane. Okay, maybe that’s a harsh accusation, but she did threaten the passengers' safety and the aircraft's integrity. This person tried to open the aircraft’s door mid-flight. Her reasoning: she was on a mission from God (via NY Post):

She’ll need God on her side to get out of this one. 

An unruly Southwest Airlines passenger who tried to open the aircraft’s door mid-flight, then bit another passenger, claimed “Jesus told her” to do it, according to court documents. 

Elom Agbegninou, 34, was on the Ohio-bound flight from Texas on Saturday afternoon when she allegedly became frustrated that flight attendants prevented her from reaching the emergency exit, Click2Houston reported. 

When a fellow passenger intervened by tackling Agbegninou, she responded by biting the person on the thigh, refusing to let go until the victim forced their fingers into her jaw. 

The crazed woman then started whacking her head on the plane floor, claiming “Jesus told her to fly to Ohio and Jesus told her to open the door,” the documents released by the US District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas on Monday show.

Look, people get agitated over some passengers not wearing masks—there are still COVID idiots around—no alcohol being served, someone abusing the armrest, and babies crying—all that goes out the window—no pun intended—when someone tries to depressurize a plane mid-flight. It’s excellent news that this situation ended without tragedy, but this woman needs a psychological evaluation.

 Absolute lunacy.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Twitter's First Transparency Reports Are Here and They're Eye-Opening Julio Rosas
Get Fauci Off the Stage Guy Benson
Threats Were Made Against a Gay Club — the Suspect Will Not Shock You Julio Rosas
Senate Votes to Pass Respect for Marriage Act Rebecca Downs
New Disney CEO Says He Was 'Sorry' the Company Picked a Fight With DeSantis Spencer Brown
The Left Is Not Going to Be Happy With Latest News on Hobby Lobby and Justice Alito Rebecca Downs
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Twitter's First Transparency Reports Are Here and They're Eye-Opening Julio Rosas