What This Woman Did on an Airplane Should Have Her Committed to a Mental Hospital

Blessedly, these instances are rare, but for sure, the passengers on this Southwest Airlines flight were offering prayers for their safety after a woman pretty much tried to kill everyone on the plane. Okay, maybe that’s a harsh accusation, but she did threaten the passengers' safety and the aircraft's integrity. This person tried to open the aircraft’s door mid-flight. Her reasoning: she was on a mission from God (via NY Post):

She’ll need God on her side to get out of this one.

An unruly Southwest Airlines passenger who tried to open the aircraft’s door mid-flight, then bit another passenger, claimed “Jesus told her” to do it, according to court documents.

Elom Agbegninou, 34, was on the Ohio-bound flight from Texas on Saturday afternoon when she allegedly became frustrated that flight attendants prevented her from reaching the emergency exit, Click2Houston reported.

When a fellow passenger intervened by tackling Agbegninou, she responded by biting the person on the thigh, refusing to let go until the victim forced their fingers into her jaw.

The crazed woman then started whacking her head on the plane floor, claiming “Jesus told her to fly to Ohio and Jesus told her to open the door,” the documents released by the US District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas on Monday show.