Oh, So That's the New Argument to Bring Back Mask Mandates

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s reign of terror is finally ending next month when that demented little elf finally retires, leaving an ugly legacy of distrust, science fiction, and outright lies. Fauci has been one of the go-to experts on infectious diseases, but COVID has imbrued what was once considered a sterling record of public service. Fauci and his cronies have done more to erode the public trust in our institutions, and it was all over a virus with a 99.8 percent survival rate. They treated this as a super Ebola pandemic. None of the doomsday projections regarding the death rate came true, and their containment protocols were based on shoddy data or outright falsehoods. And they’re responsible for the appalling regression in math and reading scores as these medical fascists shut down schools, triggering a secondary mental health crisis among teenagers that has yet to reach its peak.

Now, these same people want to bring back mask mandates and social distancing over concerns about so-called long COVID, that’s government-speak for we want to control you again (via NY Post):

Masks and social distancing should be mandated or encouraged in public to protect people from possible “long COVID”, according to a new report commissioned by the Department of Health and Human Services. The report by the independent research agency Coforma, published Monday, was based in part on interviews with more than 60 people — including patients dealing with lingering COVID-19 symptoms, as well as their caregivers and health care providers. The recommendations included establishing public policies that purportedly protect “everyone from long COVID” – including the reinstatement of a mask mandate. According to the document, jurisdictions dropping mask mandates some two years into the pandemic has made life difficult for those struggling with long COVID.

At a presser this week, Fauci continues pushing the vaccine, a settled issue. Those who wish to get the shot have already done so, while the skeptics have not been jabbed. Medical professionals like Fauci have yet to realize that most of the country has tuned them out. We’ve moved on as a society, enjoying life with COVID as it’s now endemic like cold/flu season. You’re not going to boost the vaccination rates anymore, folks. And we sure as hell are not going back to mask mandates and social distancing.