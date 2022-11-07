Vote Against Every Democrat Everywhere
Oh, You're Going to Laugh at This Poll About Top Concerns for Latino Voters

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 07, 2022 9:00 AM
Charles Dharapak

What are they snorting over at Telemundo? As we’re a day from Election Day 2022, it’s almost comical that polls are being released showing that voters, especially Latino voters, are engulfed in the trivialities of sheltered white liberals that dwell in our urban enclaves. For the folks who whine about fake news and misinformation, they’re doling out some premium content in that regard, with this survey showing that Hispanic voters are concerned about global warming (via Axios):

Climate change is among Latinos' leading concerns heading into next month’s midterm elections, according to an Axios-Ipsos Latino poll in partnership with Noticias Telemundo.

Why it matters: Latinos in the U.S. are especially affected by the consequences of climate change, with many living in areas prone to heat waves, floods and air pollution. 

Latino and Black neighborhoods have higher rates of unsafe water, and studies have shown people of color are more vulnerable to wildfires. 

Hispanics are also more likely to work outdoors in construction or agriculture, where death rates from heat exposure are higher for Latinos than for white non-Hispanics. 

By the numbers: Climate change was the fourth biggest concern among Latinos in early October, after inflation, gun violence and immigration, the Axios-Ipsos Latino poll found. 

Global warming, abortion, and January 6 are the top issues for liberal Democrats who live in a bubble. Still, it’s the economy, inflation, and crime for most Americans—three significant issues the Left ignored, which explains why they will get smoked tomorrow. Hispanics now worrying about global warming isn’t just inaccurate—it’s laughably false. It’s just Telemundo doing its job of keeping the blood pressure of white progressives low.

