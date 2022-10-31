Joe Biden Misleads on Gas Prices Yet Again
Margaret Brennan Wants All GOP Campaign Ads Banned, the Press Struggles With...
Another Congresswoman Has Connection to Virginia Democrat Wanting to Jail Parents
KJP Calls for End to Dangerous 'Rhetoric,' But Neglects Biden's Past Remarks
Schlichter: What Are the Rules About Celebrating Physical Attacks on Your Political Enemy?
Lawyer Arguing for Affirmative Action to SCOTUS Uses the One Word Latinos Hate
'Un-American' Affirmative Action Slammed As Higher Ed's Racial Bias Faces SCOTUS
Clarence Thomas: These Arguments in Favor of Affirmative Action Sound Awfully Familiar...
Politico Steps in It Going After Conservative Media Over Pelosi Home Invasion Coverage
Kentucky Takes Action to Cut ESG Out of State Pensions
DCCC Chair's Appearance on 'Face the Nation' Reeks of Desperation
Republican Governor Receives Raucous Welcome at a Concert, and the Left Isn't Happy
The Atlantic Begs for COVID Amnesty for Liberals
Another Poll Points to Democratic Party Annihilation on Election Night
Transgender Woman Speaks Out After Botched Surgery to Appear More Feminine
Tipsheet

Kari Lake Thanks Liz Cheney in the Only Way She Knows How

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 31, 2022 9:10 AM
AP Photo/Matt York

Soon-to-be-former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) should change parties. She's a Democrat and has been acting more like one for the last year—I know I'm generous with the timeline. Cheney got walloped in her primary because everyone was exhausted from her anti-Trump antics, and there's no situation in which she blocks the former president from retaking the Oval Office. That's not up to her—it's up to the voters. Since Wyoming voters fired her, the daughter of the former vice president has been on a tear, ripping her party because it's no longer a viable instrument for her presidential aspirations. The Trump makeover isn't conducive to political dynasties or anyone associated with the former Bush administration. Cheney has proudly said she would support Democrats, like Katie Hobbs, in Arizona's gubernatorial election, despite Ms. Hobbs' penchant for abortion, including late-term butchering.

It's what's so annoying and laughably predictable about the "principles first" conservatives: they have no beliefs and never did. They're latching onto Democrats like barnacles because they think a massive electoral defeat of the Trump GOP will usher in their return. Not a chance—Democrats don't want these Bushies lingering around them either but will use them to foment dissent in the ranks. Or at least that's the theory. Cheney stabbed her party in the back again with ads telling Arizona voters not to support Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, a Trump acolyte who is poised to win the election. Cheney's "don't vote for Kari" media spots generated a fundraising haul of $300,000 for the Lake campaign, which the former television journalist thought warranted a thank you letter, even if it was trolling at its best (via Fox News): 

Arizona candidate Kari Lake, a Republican running for governor, announced her campaign raised over $300,000 on Friday, which she cheekily credited to Rep. Liz Cheney, who is actively campaigning against her. 

In an open letter, Lake thanked Cheney for her "biggest fundraiser yet" as Cheney’s recent television ad campaign "urging Arizonans not to vote for me is doing the just the opposite."

"Our campaign donations are skyrocketing and our website nearly crashed from traffic as people rushed to learn more about my plan to put Arizona First and join our historic movement," Lake said in the letter.

She added: "In fact, my team tells me your commercial should add another 10 points to our lead! I guess that’s why they call the Cheney anti-endorsement the gift that keeps on giving."

Lake thanked the outgoing Wyoming Republican congresswoman for her "anti-endorsement." She added that Cheney's ad buy, which reportedly cost around $500,000, was an in-kind contribution that greatly exceeded the $5,300 limit. Cheney is insufferable, but the more she talks, the more she increases the GOP's chances of winning elections in some states. So, maybe we should just let Liz Cheney exercise her free speech rights, as she's the only person getting beaten up right now. 

Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Everyone Is Laughing at the Ridiculous Pelosi Big Lie Kurt Schlichter
Clarence Thomas: These Arguments in Favor of Affirmative Action Sound Awfully Familiar... Madeline Leesman
Joe Biden Misleads on Gas Prices Yet Again Rebecca Downs
Politico Highlights the Most Bizarre Part of the Pelosi Home Invasion Matt Vespa
Prominent Pollster Has More Bad News for Democrats Ahead of Election Day Guy Benson
NBC Reporter on the Verge of Tears Over Musk's Tweet About Pelosi Break-in Julio Rosas
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Everyone Is Laughing at the Ridiculous Pelosi Big Lie Kurt Schlichter