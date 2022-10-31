Kari Lake Thanks Liz Cheney in the Only Way She Knows How

Soon-to-be-former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) should change parties. She's a Democrat and has been acting more like one for the last year—I know I'm generous with the timeline. Cheney got walloped in her primary because everyone was exhausted from her anti-Trump antics, and there's no situation in which she blocks the former president from retaking the Oval Office. That's not up to her—it's up to the voters. Since Wyoming voters fired her, the daughter of the former vice president has been on a tear, ripping her party because it's no longer a viable instrument for her presidential aspirations. The Trump makeover isn't conducive to political dynasties or anyone associated with the former Bush administration. Cheney has proudly said she would support Democrats, like Katie Hobbs, in Arizona's gubernatorial election, despite Ms. Hobbs' penchant for abortion, including late-term butchering.

It's what's so annoying and laughably predictable about the "principles first" conservatives: they have no beliefs and never did. They're latching onto Democrats like barnacles because they think a massive electoral defeat of the Trump GOP will usher in their return. Not a chance—Democrats don't want these Bushies lingering around them either but will use them to foment dissent in the ranks. Or at least that's the theory. Cheney stabbed her party in the back again with ads telling Arizona voters not to support Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, a Trump acolyte who is poised to win the election. Cheney's "don't vote for Kari" media spots generated a fundraising haul of $300,000 for the Lake campaign, which the former television journalist thought warranted a thank you letter, even if it was trolling at its best (via Fox News):

We JUST hit $300K raised in a SINGLE DAY! Shoutout to Liz Cheney, my biggest fundraiser yet ♥️



Let’s keep going!! DONATE⤵️https://t.co/XJKyq7uzXn https://t.co/HyGwu0IqUx — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 29, 2022

Arizona candidate Kari Lake, a Republican running for governor, announced her campaign raised over $300,000 on Friday, which she cheekily credited to Rep. Liz Cheney, who is actively campaigning against her. In an open letter, Lake thanked Cheney for her "biggest fundraiser yet" as Cheney’s recent television ad campaign "urging Arizonans not to vote for me is doing the just the opposite." "Our campaign donations are skyrocketing and our website nearly crashed from traffic as people rushed to learn more about my plan to put Arizona First and join our historic movement," Lake said in the letter. She added: "In fact, my team tells me your commercial should add another 10 points to our lead! I guess that’s why they call the Cheney anti-endorsement the gift that keeps on giving."

Lake thanked the outgoing Wyoming Republican congresswoman for her "anti-endorsement." She added that Cheney's ad buy, which reportedly cost around $500,000, was an in-kind contribution that greatly exceeded the $5,300 limit. Cheney is insufferable, but the more she talks, the more she increases the GOP's chances of winning elections in some states. So, maybe we should just let Liz Cheney exercise her free speech rights, as she's the only person getting beaten up right now.