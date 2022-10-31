Joe Biden Misleads on Gas Prices Yet Again
Margaret Brennan Wants All GOP Campaign Ads Banned, the Press Struggles With...
Another Congresswoman Has Connection to Virginia Democrat Wanting to Jail Parents
KJP Calls for End to Dangerous 'Rhetoric,' But Neglects Biden's Past Remarks
Schlichter: What Are the Rules About Celebrating Physical Attacks on Your Political Enemy?
Lawyer Arguing for Affirmative Action to SCOTUS Uses the One Word Latinos Hate
'Un-American' Affirmative Action Slammed As Higher Ed's Racial Bias Faces SCOTUS
Clarence Thomas: These Arguments in Favor of Affirmative Action Sound Awfully Familiar...
Politico Steps in It Going After Conservative Media Over Pelosi Home Invasion Coverage
Kentucky Takes Action to Cut ESG Out of State Pensions
DCCC Chair's Appearance on 'Face the Nation' Reeks of Desperation
Republican Governor Receives Raucous Welcome at a Concert, and the Left Isn't Happy
The Atlantic Begs for COVID Amnesty for Liberals
Another Poll Points to Democratic Party Annihilation on Election Night
Transgender Woman Speaks Out After Botched Surgery to Appear More Feminine
Tipsheet

Another Poll Points to Democratic Party Annihilation on Election Night

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 31, 2022 12:35 PM

When working Americans see their take-home pay get eviscerated by inflation, the last thing they want to hear about is abortion rights. The same goes for those struggling to pay their grocery, electric, or gas bills—the economic recession is hammering American families while Democrats are bogged down in liberal trivialities. And besides abortion, the two other issues Democrats are most worried about this cycle are global warming and the Jan. 6 riot.

It must be nice to soak up the inflation spike and wallow all day about things that don’t matter. The Democratic base is not geared toward finding common ground on the issues nor caring about those less fortunate than the wealthy, educated, white elites that dominate the rank-and-file. There are no working people in the liberal base anymore, and the whitewash that’s occurred is costing them, as more and more nonwhite voters are beginning to lean Republican, especially on issues like the economy and crime.

The latest polls indicate a red tsunami, a rapid turn of events given that some GOP operatives were about to jump off the Capitol Dome by late August. The Democratic advantage with women has been erased, compounding this game of election Tetris, where Democrats search for voter blocs to blunt a wipeout—they can’t. Currently, 40 percent of Hispanics and 21 percent of black Americans intend to pull levers for the GOP on Election Day (via Axios): 

A new USA Today/Suffolk University poll of likely voters found Republicans hold a four-point lead on the congressional generic ballot (49%-45%), marking a turnaround from the July polling, when Democrats led by four points.

Most of the 16% of voters who were undecided ended up breaking toward supporting Republican candidates, according to the poll. Only 6% remain undecided.

Why it matters: Perhaps even more concerning for Democrats than the overall numbers was the party's slippage with nonwhite voters. The poll found 40% of Hispanic voters supporting Republicans, with 21% of African American voters backing the GOP. 

In 2020, Trump won 37% of the Hispanic vote and 10% of the Black vote, according to analysis from the Democratic data firm Catalist.

If these numbers hold, it could be a brutal night for Democrats, who have only themselves to blame. They wasted valuable time pushing an agenda that only caters to less than a quarter of the electorate. The urban-based elites can’t save congressional majorities, and it’s even more disturbing that the party writ large decided to write off the concerns about inflation and the economic recession. Even worse, the Biden White House chose to ignore quarterly financial reports entirely, gaslighting the national media regarding the definition of a recession as well. It’s always been two consecutive quarters of economic contraction—it doesn’t change just because you’re Democrats or abject failures regarding governing.

There is no indication that Biden can do the job now. Do you think he can turn things around in 2024, win back the groups he claimed four years ago, and get the economy back on track with an inflationary spending agenda? No way. Expect Democratic infighting about him running again in 2024 once the GOP retakes Congress. For now, polling shows liberals are bleeding out of their eyes with every significant voting bloc they once coveted before white progressives decided to be complete morons on election messaging. 

Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Everyone Is Laughing at the Ridiculous Pelosi Big Lie Kurt Schlichter
Clarence Thomas: These Arguments in Favor of Affirmative Action Sound Awfully Familiar... Madeline Leesman
Joe Biden Misleads on Gas Prices Yet Again Rebecca Downs
Politico Highlights the Most Bizarre Part of the Pelosi Home Invasion Matt Vespa
Prominent Pollster Has More Bad News for Democrats Ahead of Election Day Guy Benson
NBC Reporter on the Verge of Tears Over Musk's Tweet About Pelosi Break-in Julio Rosas
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Everyone Is Laughing at the Ridiculous Pelosi Big Lie Kurt Schlichter