New Poll Shows How Badly Dems Have Screwed Up This Midterm Cycle

Democrats have become so insulated in their echo chamber that they don’t know they’ve lost the advantage with one of their crucial voting blocs heading into the final weeks of the 2022 midterm season. They always tout how they’re the party of women—the defenders of feminism. Regarding messaging in the last weeks, Democrats, the champions of the female sex, are doing such a top-notch job with women voters that…half are voting for Republicans. Guy has a deeper dive here, but Democrats have long held the advantage with female voters for what seems like forever. They’re not split 47/47 on the generic ballot. It’s an indictment of the Left’s playbook this midterm season, thinking that anyone with a uterus was just end-to-end obsessed about abortion. It turns out women are and have been brighter than most on the Hill—and the struggling economy, the inability to pay bills, or choosing which ones to pay is firmly in the driver’s seat of voters, not abortion (via Washington Examiner):

49% of likely U.S. voters said they planned to vote for a Republican congressional candidate on Nov. 8, compared with 45% who planned to vote for a Democrat, a New York Times/Siena College poll found. It's an improvement for Republicans since September. https://t.co/0qzCzfQmbm pic.twitter.com/m9A4hIuekN — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 17, 2022

A new poll shows that an equal percentage of women plan to vote for a Democratic candidate as those who plan to vote for a Republican candidate in the November midterm elections. The New York Times/Siena College poll, which only surveyed 792 registered voters nationwide, revealed that 47% of women are more likely to vote for a Democratic congressional candidate, while 47% are more likely to vote for a Republican. According to exit polling conducted by Edison Research for the National Election Pool after the 2018 midterm elections, 59% of women voted for Democratic candidates, and only 40% voted for Republicans. The survey featured 18,778 respondents. […] In 2014, Edison Research conducted similar exit polling. During President Barack Obama's second term, 52% of women reported voting for Democratic candidates, whereas 47% said they voted for Republicans.

And lest we forget, 2014 was a red tsunami year.

Sure, a host of these ladies are probably upset about the Dobbs decision—but being homeless or letting your family starve simply isn’t an option for responsible Americans. The abortion fetish that’s captured liberals has leeched into weirdo territory, with some claiming that if such rights are erased, American democracy will be destroyed. The discussions in the academic faculty lounge are limited because these debates are 1,000 layers of nuance with zero outcomes. It’s meant to be that way; professors would be out of a job if logical conclusions could be attained through these snobby circle love fests that only serve to stroke their egos.

When the economy burns, you’ll never have issues like abortion rise to the top of the voter concern hill. Democrats seem to have adopted this horrible misconception that women are dumb and that just ringing the abortion bell will call them all home like cattle. That's not the case, and some liberals even worry that their abortion-heavy messaging over the past few weeks might alienate Independent women from the mix. Democrats have lost their voter advantage with women this year, which could make for a miserable night for liberal America next month.