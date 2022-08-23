Paul Pelosi Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to DUI Charge

Paul Pelosi was back in a Napa County court on Tuesday for another hearing in his DUI case that has — so far — generated more questions than answers.

After pleading "not guilty" through his legal representatives in his last court date on August 3, Mr. Pelosi flipped his case and entered a "guilty" plea on Tuesday, avoiding a trial for the multimillionaire husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and escaping with a wrist-slap sentence that will amount to eight hours in a work program.

The plea deal Mr. Pelosi entered included five days in jail, but he received credit for two days as time served and another two for good conduct leaving one remaining day to be served that will be satisfied by the eight-hours of work.

In addition, reports note that Paul Pelosi must complete a three-month course on the dangers of drinking and driving, have an ignition interlock device installed in his car for one year, pay a $150 fine, and will be on probation for three years.

So, Paul Pelosi — who could have killed someone when he chose to get behind the wheel of his car while intoxicated beyond the legal limit — will serve barely one workday as punishment and have to take a class to teach the 82 year old millionaire a lesson he should have already known. He couldn't have taken an Uber? Or hired a driver? It's just a slap on the wrist for the well-connected and powerful Pelosi and a slap in the face to those in the community he endangered with his reckless drunk driving.

Earlier this summer, court records reported by Townhall showed that Pelosi was visibly intoxicated when authorities arrived on the scene of a crash between Pelosi's Porsche and the Jeep he'd collided with. Pelosi attempted to use a "get out of jail free" card when he handed highway patrol officers his membership card for a charity benefitting the families of California Highway Patrol along with his identification, and subsequently failed a field sobriety test.

After being booked in a county jail and administered a blood test, Pelosi's blood showed a BAC higher than the legal limit in California, though the amount of time that passed from the time of the crash until the blood was drawn for testing indicates that Pelosi was more intoxicated when he got behind the wheel of his Porsche to attempt his drive home.

A county charging form explained that Pelosi was facing a count related to alcohol and drugs in his system, but county officials subsequently claimed that the reference to a drug in Pelosi's blood was merely "boilerplate" charging language used by prosecutors and their case against Pelosi was based on alcohol.

Authorities still have not released dash or body camera footage of the accident scene or interactions with Pelosi.