We Have Another Democrat Scared to Debate a Republican

Of all the races for a Democrat to refuse to debate a Republican opponent, state attorney general contest isn’t it. Are you kidding me? It’s almost comical that incumbent Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is waging an unholy crusade against Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association, would fear debating Republican Michael Henry. And yet, like Katie Hobbs in Arizona and a slew of other Democrats across the country, she’s run off into the bunker.

In September, James supposedly had a 16-point lead against Henry, though Trafalgar had Henry beating her by a point. Regardless of which poll you think is more accurate, it’s a gentle reminder that polling as a gauge on races, especially close ones, is now hit-or-miss. Case in point, I think even the most confident Democratic operative in a state like Wisconsin knows that Mandela Barnes isn’t beating incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson by six-to-eight points. Wisconsin was also ground zero for some wildly inaccurate polling, but that’s for another time.

Democrats could easily cite that Siena poll showing James with a double-digit lead as proof that she doesn’t need to debate, but that was a month ago. There is no tangible evidence showing that the political climate has changed for the better for Democrats—it’s gotten worse. Second, crime has become a hot topic, with voters anxious about what elected officials will do about all these hoodlums running wild. Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman wants to release one-third of all state prisoners in Pennsylvania.

Henry spoke to supporters about James’ record on bail reform, which has been a disaster for the Empire State and called her out again to show up for a debate with NY1 on November 2. On Fox5NY, Henry again put James in a body bag when anchor Rosanna Scotto tried to paint James as a tough AG a la Bobby Kennedy.

Yesterday at Whitestone Park, I spoke to New Yorkers about my opponent's support for dangerous bail reform.



"If @TishJames wants to debate this issue she should stop ducking our debate invite & show up to @NY1, Nov. 2 at 7 o'clock."#DismissTish pic.twitter.com/inIOT1HsZ6 — Michael Henry (@michaelhenry4ag) October 23, 2022

"She's afraid to debate me so she can't be too fearless."



More of what I had to say to @rosannascotto & @BIANCApeters8 on @Fox5NY on my opponent, @TishJames, refusing to participate in democracy 👇 pic.twitter.com/lEtdoc1Mhc — Michael Henry (@michaelhenry4ag) October 24, 2022





Crime is a salient issue in this cycle. Elected officials running to be the legal authorities and duty-bound to enforce the laws of this country should have a debate. New York might not be safe from a red wave. Voters have a right to know more about James’ agenda than her overt antipathy towards Trump and gun owners.