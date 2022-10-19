Aide to NYC Mayor Says Migrant Crisis Is a Catastrophe for the City

The liberal media tried to brush off Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shipping illegal aliens to blue states. They dropped them off at all the right locations—Martha’s Vineyard, New York City, and outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence. DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard expedition was incredibly entertaining since 50 illegals caused the deeply progressive enclave to shut down totally. Fifty people drove this liberal island fortress to meltdown mode, even declaring a state of emergency. An island littered with rich white liberals with mansions couldn’t absorb 50 people they claimed to be champions for and instead deported them off the island, acquiring the assistance of the National Guard to help facilitate their departure. It brought the border issue and illegal immigration back into the forefront for most Americans, while the liberal media did their best to smear red states for this “inhumane” stunt. The attacks fell flat, everyone could see this was a crisis, and border towns merely shrugged—they had been under siege for the better part of 25 years.

In New York City, the gradual dumping of illegal aliens into the city, and ‘dumping’ might be too harsh a term because it’s not that many, has caused a severe strain on its resources. It’s also a political problem as some aides to Mayor Eric Adams feel that he does not have the acumen to navigate this crisis. Project Veritas Action was there, capturing advance team aide Chris Baugh admitting that the Big Apple is in the midst of a catastrophic crisis.

Baugh added that the city’s inability to do anything with these illegal aliens creates optics issues for the Biden White House. With Hurricane Ian passing and leaving a wake of destruction in Florida, federal emergency dollars should be directed there instead of New York, which is feeling the pinch of its reckless policies regarding illegal immigration (via Project Veritas):

Chris Baugh, one of Adams’ top aides, was recorded discussing how delicate the situation in the city has become due to the thousands of migrants being sent up north from the U.S-Mexico border. “There was talk about us just limiting the number of migrants we would accept, and I’m glad we didn’t do it that way. But I still think what [Texas Governor] Abbott was doing has proven effective. Like, it’s flooded our system,” Baugh said. […] “Frankly, I don’t know how much Biden is going to appreciate having a mayor be like, ‘Hey, you owe blue cities money because of this migrant crisis.’ Like, eventually that’s going to make Biden look bad. We’re a month out [until] midterms and he is not going to like that. It’s a very perilous situation for him and I don’t know that Eric Adams is capable enough to navigate it,” said Adams’ Advance Team aide. “I think the optics of this are bad for Biden and bad for the mayor, and I think Biden saying, ‘Alright, I’m just gonna give money to New York City because they can’t take care of these migrants’ is just gonna be bad politics for him.” Baugh, however, does acknowledge that blame falls on New York City officials in the end. “Emergency [federal] money should be going to Florida and Puerto Rico before it should be coming here [to NYC]. Ultimately, it’s us struggling to comply with our own laws. Our ‘Right to Shelter Laws’ and other stuff,” he said.

Sorry, but I couldn’t care less about how the mayor’s staff thinks about this emergency since they all support laws that make it harder to deport people, including criminal aliens, who shouldn’t be here. No one has the right to come to the United States. These illegal alien bus drop-offs are the flanking maneuver the GOP needed to put this mess front and center with Democrats, and it’s working. If the liberal elites in the cities and the coasts want to ignore it, we’ll bring the border crisis to you. That’s the GOP line. It’s an effective one, and Republicans should continue to make liberal enclaves pay for their heinous positions on illegal immigration, making drug lords wealthier, getting our border patrol officers killed, getting children exploited, and getting women raped daily.