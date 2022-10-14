Why a Town Hall Event With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Devolved Into Chaos

When left-wingers start to attack one another, it’s best just to pull up a seat and enjoy the bloodsports. Then again, of all the things this woman supports and has stated publicly, it’s a bit jarring that the ongoing Ukraine war was the impetus for her heckling at a town hall. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) faced some fiery progressives angry over her support for the Ukraine war, noting that she voted to send military aid to Ukrainian Nazis and is subsidizing an effort that could trigger a nuclear war. This incident occurred on October 12 (via NY Post):

My friend @Noggatone and I confronted Congresswoman @AOC on her support for Nuclear War and Ukrainian Nazis. I call her out for being a coward in the face of the party that will push us all into Nuclear war right now. Will she stand up like @TulsiGabbard and fight for peace? pic.twitter.com/aQiQvQSWIN — Jose Vega - Vote Diane Sare! (@JosBtrigga) October 13, 2022

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was heckled Wednesday by even farther-left activists who accused her during a town hall event of “voting to start a nuclear war.” “Congresswoman! None of this matters unless there’s a nuclear war, which you voted to send arms and weapons to Ukraine,” one protester shouted, according to a video posted on Twitter. The heckler began yelling at Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) during the Q&A portion of the event, criticizing the Democrat’s support for sending military aid to Ukraine as it attempts to ward off a Russian invasion. “Tulsi Gabbard, she’s left the Democratic Party because they’re a bunch of war hawks,” the heckler continued. “You ran as an outsider, yet you’ve been voting to start this war in Ukraine. You’re voting to start a third nuclear war with Russia and China. Why are you playing with the lives of American citizens?”

Russia’s war in Ukraine which began in February, has devolved into a total disaster. The losses are staggering, with Russia losing more men in Ukraine over the past several months than during their war in Afghanistan. It’s led to a mass mobilization order that has spurred nearly one million Russian men to flee to avoid being dragooned into the military. The officer corps has been virtually wiped out. Putin’s gamble has led to the Russian army being exposed for his severe deficiencies across the board, especially regarding equipment and tactics. It’s been set back at least a decade. It’s a proxy war between two nuclear powers. The insistence from some Democrats to establish a no-fly zone increases those odds, as it would require air strikes against surface-to-air missile sites in Russian territory.

Unsurprisingly, the long-standing policy of the United States has been to avoid stoking the flames that could lead to the launching of ICBMs, nuclear winter, and the end of humanity. But for some in the Democratic Party, not supporting Ukraine, even if it leads to World War III, means you’re a Russian asset. We can’t even have serious conversations with the Left on these matters because Russia, Trump, and 2016 live rent-free in their minds.