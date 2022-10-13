VA Dems' Changes to Child Abuse Laws Show How Insane They've Become on LGBT Issues

I'm going to be friendly to Democrats for a second and posit that most of them don't believe in this "pronoun/all the kids should become trans" fad engulfing their party. Then again, the people they keep sending to Congress and state legislatures appear to be all for snorting this woke powder up their noses while giving zero forethought to how this looks to average voters.

Democrats in some very blue parts of the country are not on board with this nonsense, especially LGBT issues related to child health care. They're leaving the party, fed up with the hyper-focus on cultural warfare instead of the issues that matter to most Americans, like inflation and the economy. You could guess why the national party abstains from commenting on these top issues. They have nothing to run on, having caused the economic recession.

But the latest insanity from the "woke" left brings us to Virginia, where state Democrats want to change the child abuse laws to include parents who use improper pronouns, among other things. It's being proposed in the upcoming session of the legislature (via WJLA):

Virginia Democrats want to expand the legal definition of child abuse to include parents who do not use their child’s desired pronouns or support their child’s gender transition surgery.



They want to jail parents and take their kids away. https://t.co/XVxZRqYosL — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) October 13, 2022

Virginia parents could face a felony or misdemeanor charge if they do not affirm their child’s sexual orientation and gender identity, according to a state lawmaker with plans to introduce the legislation in Virginia's upcoming legislative session. Right now, parents’ rights and LGBTQ protections are a big focus in Virginia. Thousands of students in Virginia have walked out of class protesting Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s newly proposed model policies on the treatment of transgender students at school. But Gov. Youngkin argues school districts and school administrators shouldn’t keep parents in the dark about their child’s sexual orientation and gender identities. “These same progressives in Fairfax County actually believe they should lock parents out of their children’s lives,” Youngkin said at a “parents matter” rally during the beginning of the school year. “They think parents have no right to know what your child is discussing with their teacher or counselor.”

What's perverted about this is it's a backdoor way for Democrats to police free speech. If you say certain things in the safety and security of your own home, you can be charged with a misdemeanor. You can probably guess the longer game the left is running here. The focus is proper pronoun use for now, but what other forms of speech does the left hate where it will try to roll that into existing legislation that permits law enforcement to enter the home on health checks?

The left knows it can't shred the First Amendment wholesale but will settle for slight fraying until the whole thing rips apart with time. Conservatives think in terms of years, while liberals have a timeline that stretches generations, even entire millennia, to accomplish their goals. One could argue that Obamacare is progressivism after 100 years of maturation concerning the contraception mandates and Democrats' naked attempt to break all institutions, including religious ones, to become subservient to the will of the state.

Child abuse laws being politicized this way is going to get kids killed.