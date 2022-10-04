Donald Trump's Latest Move Over Mar-a-Lago Document Fiasco Will Energize His Haters

It seems like ten years ago, but the legal drama surrounding the Department of Justice’s arguably unconstitutional raid on Mar-a-Lago is still being fought. The Justice Department is appealing the Trump motion for a special master, even as that person is reviewing the records seized by FBI agents on August 8. The DOJ tried to make the case that such a delay would constitute a national security risk. Judge Aileen Cannon issued an injunction against the FBI from further investigating the documents and granted the special master motion. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals overruled her, permitting the Justice Department to resume its investigation and excluding some 100 documents marked as classified from review by the special master. The latest front in this legal war is Trump appealing to the Supreme Court, which will surely re-energize his haters (via NYT):

Former President Donald J. Trump asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to intervene in the litigation over documents marked as classified that the F.B.I. removed from his Florida estate, saying that an appeals court had lacked jurisdiction to rule on the matter. Although the Supreme Court is dominated by six conservative justices, three of them appointed by Mr. Trump, it has rejected earlier efforts to block the disclosure of information about him, and legal experts said Mr. Trump’s new emergency application faced significant challenges. The new filing was largely technical, saying that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, in Atlanta, had not been authorized to stay aspects of a trial judge’s order appointing a special master in the case. “The 11th Circuit lacked jurisdiction to review the special master order, which authorized the review of all materials seized from President Trump’s residence, including documents bearing classification markings,” the application said. In September, a three-judge panel for the 11th Circuit, in Atlanta, unanimously granted a request from the Justice Department to block one aspect of a ruling from Judge Aileen M. Cannon, whom Mr. Trump had appointed to the Federal District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Judge Cannon had appointed a special master to review the more than 11,000 files seized in August from the former president’s residence, Mar-a-Lago, and forbade the Justice Department from using them as part of a criminal inquiry in the meantime. The Justice Department’s request to the appeals court was limited, asking only that the 100 or so documents with classified markings be excluded from the special master’s assessment and that its review of them be allowed to continue.

Is this a troll move? It will undoubtedly yank this issue back into the spotlight for a brief period while pouring heat on Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife Ginni, who are both hated by the Left. Thomas is undoubtedly a jurist that the Trump legal team is hinging on siding with them in this matter. Trump’s legal challenges overall have a mixed record of success. The Supreme Court ordered Trump to turn his tax records to Congress a day after the Mar-a-Lago ransacking. During the 2020 election, Trump’s legal team tasked with challenging some of the results also endured serial defeats in the courtroom.

If this was done to get his name back into the news, it would probably succeed, although the timing is not ideal. The last thing we need right now is to give Democrats something to get energized about—and Trump is a lightning rod in that regard. Then again, this raid was illegal and should be fought by any legal means available.