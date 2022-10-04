The Indonesian Soccer Match That Killed 127 People

An Indonesian soccer match devolved into absolute bedlam, and the results were deadly. At least 125 people were killed in one of the worst stadium disasters on record. The fracas erupted when the home team, Arema FC of East Java’s Malang city, lost a home game to visiting Persebaya Surabaya—a first in 23 years. The near-quarter century home loss to this team caused Arema fans, who call themselves “Aremania,” to hurl objects at the players and referees after the 3-2 defeat. The Associated Press wrote that attendees also attempted to storm the field, demanding the Arema front office explain why they let their team lose this match after 23 years of going undefeated at home.





As fans became more aggressive and frenetic, police fired tear gas into the stands to quell the violence, which triggered a stampede inside the stadium. Indonesian law enforcement also beat Arema fans with batons to restore law and order. However, FIFA has regulations advising against police or security from using such crowd control measures at stadiums. It didn’t bring order to the situation, and a full-blown riot erupted, with cars being torched. Two officers were also killed (via Associated Press):

Police firing tear gas after an Indonesian soccer match in an attempt to stop violence triggered a disastrous crush of fans making a panicked, chaotic run for the exits, leaving at least 125 people dead, most of them trampled upon or suffocated. Attention immediately focused on police crowd-control measures at Saturday night’s match between host Arema FC of East Java’s Malang city and Persebaya Surabaya. Witnesses described officers beating them with sticks and shields before shooting tear gas canisters directly into the crowds. It was among the deadliest disasters ever at a sporting event. President Joko Widodo ordered an investigation of security procedures, and the president of FIFA called the deaths “a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension.” While FIFA has no control over domestic games, it has advised against the use of tear gas at soccer stadiums. Brawls are common among rival Indonesian soccer fans, so much so that the organizer had banned Persebaya supporters from Arema’s stadium. But violence still broke out when the home team lost 3-2 and some of the 42,000 Arema fans, known as “Aremania,” threw bottles and other objects at players and soccer officials. […] At least five police vehicles were toppled and set ablaze outside the stadium. Riot police responded by firing tear gas, including toward the stadium’s stands, causing panic among the crowd. “The stadium turned into a smoke-filled battleground when police fired tear gas,” said Rizky, who goes by one name. He came with his cousin to watch the game. […] Others suffocated and were trampled as hundreds of people ran to the exit to avoid the tear gas. In the chaos, 34 died at the stadium, including two officers, and some reports include children among the casualties. “Some were trampled, some fell down and some got hit,” Rian Dwi Cahyono told Sky News from the hospital, where he was being treated for an injured arm. Asked what triggered the panic, he replied: “Tear gas.” National Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo said the death toll had been revised to 125 from 174, after authorities found some of the victims were counted twice. More than 100 were receiving intensive treatment in eight hospitals, 11 of them in critical condition.

Indonesian soccer rivalries are especially vicious, leading to some clubs banning visiting fans from attending.