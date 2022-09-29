Liberal Media

Oh, So Attacking Biden's Mental Health Is Now Ageist

Matt Vespa
Sep 29, 2022
We consume hours of liberal media foolishness at Townhall, so you don’t have to—but it’s a new level of endurance if you’re on the Newsbusters crew. Being an alumnus there, the stuff they’re subjected to watch daily would cause hypertension in the most low-key, Trump skeptic conservative. If The View were on my to-do list, I would have to pop Percocets like candy to make it through my shift. Especially with this ludicrous segment about how criticizing Joe Biden’s pervasive brain malfunctions is ageism. Luckily, no one watches this show, as most of the country is working when this program airs—but without a doubt—millions of liberals probably do take this position. 

Biden’s mental acuity is front-and-center again since he asked where Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) was during the White House conference on hunger, health, and nutrition. In August, Ms. Walorski was killed in a car accident. The Biden White House issued a statement when the Indiana congresswoman passed away, and Joe was caught wondering, “where’s Jackie” yesterday. 

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said that Walorski’s death in August was “like, a hundred years ago.” The best was Joy Behar thinking the White House Press Room was loaded with right-wing outlets that “weaponize” his gaffes. Yet, it was Ms. Sunny Hostin who dialed up this piece of nonsensical analysis about Joe Biden’s mental health. 

I’ll let y’all rip them apart in the comments section below. 

