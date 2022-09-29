Oh, So Attacking Biden's Mental Health Is Now Ageist

We consume hours of liberal media foolishness at Townhall, so you don’t have to—but it’s a new level of endurance if you’re on the Newsbusters crew. Being an alumnus there, the stuff they’re subjected to watch daily would cause hypertension in the most low-key, Trump skeptic conservative. If The View were on my to-do list, I would have to pop Percocets like candy to make it through my shift. Especially with this ludicrous segment about how criticizing Joe Biden’s pervasive brain malfunctions is ageism. Luckily, no one watches this show, as most of the country is working when this program airs—but without a doubt—millions of liberals probably do take this position.

Biden’s mental acuity is front-and-center again since he asked where Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) was during the White House conference on hunger, health, and nutrition. In August, Ms. Walorski was killed in a car accident. The Biden White House issued a statement when the Indiana congresswoman passed away, and Joe was caught wondering, “where’s Jackie” yesterday.

Joe Biden asks around the audience to point out "Jackie" during a conference on hunger, nutrition, and health.



Is he referring to Republican Representative Jackie Walorski, who passed away in a car accident in early August? pic.twitter.com/pSRkQLQJYU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 28, 2022

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said that Walorski’s death in August was “like, a hundred years ago.” The best was Joy Behar thinking the White House Press Room was loaded with right-wing outlets that “weaponize” his gaffes. Yet, it was Ms. Sunny Hostin who dialed up this piece of nonsensical analysis about Joe Biden’s mental health.

Whoopi rages at media for questioning Biden's failing mental state after the "Jackie" incident yesterday.

"You can't go after him for not giving aid to Florida [so you nitpick at this]," she decried. "I mean, she passed last month not, like, a hundred years ago." pic.twitter.com/MR2eAsozcw — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 29, 2022

Joy Behar tried to rope Trump in and Sara Haines calls Biden's latest senile moment just a "brain fart" or "mommy brain."

Joy claims the White House press room yesterday was filled with "right-wing" outlets that "weaponized his gaffes" pic.twitter.com/8r4hrlQgQy — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 29, 2022

Sunny Hostin finds "agism" against Biden and America is the problem.

"I think what it really shows is this country is so ageist. This country has a problem with age," she sneered. "You go to other countries and our elders are revered ... I hate that about this country!" pic.twitter.com/UHJUadUqVD — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 29, 2022

Faux "conservative" Alyssa Farah Griffin says Sunny's contempt for America was "a good point" and argued Biden's constant mental problems are "endearing."

"The coverup was worse than the crime," she defended him. pic.twitter.com/t7oSASQlM7 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 29, 2022

I’ll let y’all rip them apart in the comments section below.