Brutal: Joe Biden Greeted by 'FJB' Chants at Queen's Funeral

There’s a reason why Joe Biden is a two-time presidential loser. In 2008, he probably was the most experienced candidate in the Democratic field, which soon boiled down into a bloody slog between Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. His 2020 run was buoyed by a pandemic which led to Democratic election officials unilaterally changing voting methods, later ruled illegal. He later rose from the ashes of the early primaries, from which he lost, to emerge as the only candidate as the best suited to go the distance since everyone else, from Liz Warren to Cory Booker, was exposed as a mile wide and an inch deep. That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement that Democrats were forced to accept the man riddled with dementia as their 2020 candidate. We won’t discuss the 2020 election results—you already know the funny business in critical areas run by Democrats.

Biden’s presidency has led to great social media content, an economic recession, the highest inflation rates in 40 years, and a consumer price index report so bad that it crashed markets, burning $1.5 trillion to ash. It also led to the “let’s go, Brandon” chant that has driven liberals insane because they have no answer for it.

“Dark Brandon” was a pathetic attempt to make this anti-Biden war cry their own by trying to make Biden, who has lost all cognitive function, into some strategic wizard who plays 4-D chess like some dark lord of the Sith. Biden is only one thing: a punchline.

As foreign dignitaries gathered for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, Joe Biden rolled in late and was also greeted by “FJB” chants by British spectators (via The Guardian):

A WARM UK WELCOME!!!?????? pic.twitter.com/zgMsfn2p4b — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) September 19, 2022

FJB chants as far as GB… dude is literally getting heckled attending the funeral of a monarchy Americans won our independence from. ???????



Total embarrassment!! https://t.co/2p8thxCiG8 — Jenna Ellis ???? (@JennaEllisEsq) September 20, 2022

The British started a #FJB chant when Biden showed up to the Queen's funeral LMAOOOOOpic.twitter.com/P9ezjDDUTd — Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 20, 2022

He may be the world’s most powerful man but the apparent late arrival of the US president, Joe Biden, and his wife, Jill, was not allowed to disrupt the finely tuned choreography of the late Queen’s funeral. Rather than being ushered immediately to their seats on their arrival at Westminster Abbey, the first couple, aged 79 and 71, had to be gently told they would need to stand and wait as a procession of George and Victoria Cross-holders went ahead of them down the nave of the abbey. After an awkward period of small talk at the main entrance, as those awarded the highest decorations of military valour went ahead, the Bidens finally followed in the wake of Victoria Cross-holder CSgt Johnson Beharry, pushing the wheelchair of Keith Payne VC, 89. The US president had been given a dispensation to make his journey to the abbey in “the Beast”, a heavily armoured limousine used by US presidents for security reasons, rather than be bussed to the abbey with the other heads of state and government.

America is back, right?