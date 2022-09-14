Liberal Media
WaPo's Taylor Lorenz Reveals One of Her Biggest Regrets

Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Sep 14, 2022 10:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew

The Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz has been relegated to the technology section, which is fitting since that was her beat at The New York Times, her previous employer. The move was not voluntary—Lorenz stepped in it reporting on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial that reportedly cost an editor a possible promotion. The story wasn’t about the trial—it was about social media influencers who have made big bucks posting updates about the defamation suit whose venue was the Fairfax County Courthouse.

And it’s a problem when you write that you tried to contact such people for comment when, in fact, you didn’t. The fallout from this piece, plus her other piece, which doxxed the woman behind the Libs of Tik Tok, probably led to the front office placing guardrails on Lorenz. So, what does Lorenz do to garner attention? She declares all-out war against an NBC reporter for butchering a segment about the online harassment she has endured over the years.

The Twitter thread Lorenz posted about this subject wasn’t a slap on the wrist but a complete excoriation of NBC’s Morgan Radford for allegedly throwing her under the bus for cheap views. Lorenz continued that she never thought a female journalist would affront her in such a manner and warned others not to trust tv reporters to get the story right because they’re indifferent.

 

Is she just bored? This segment happened months ago, which makes this Twitter screed a quintessential delayed reaction. If you missed the story, you’ve probably seen the memes where Lorenz is crying, leading to caption contests, each more hilarious than the last.  

If we’ve learned anything, it’s that Lorenz is someone who should be kept at arm’s length if you’re an employee for the Post. 

