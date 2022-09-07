Does Anyone Care That the Rogue Biden DOJ Is Probably Leaking Fake News Stories to the Media?

The Department of Justice is as reliable as a North Korean news agency—it certainly has similar credibility numbers. These DOJ officials have been going rogue for years. Sorry to rehash what you already know: the Russian collusion hoax, the fabrication of evidence to secure FISA spy warrants on Trump campaign officials, the suppression of exculpatory evidence in that process, the botched kidnapping plot against a Democratic governor in Michigan, and the actual surveillance operation against the Trump campaign proper in 2016—all of which point to these institutions becoming the Left’s political Gestapo force. There is little reason to believe any updates on investigations directed against Republicans, specifically Donald Trump. They’ve been trying to ensnare the former president in legal entanglements for years—all of which have failed.

With their Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago to enforce statutes that aren’t criminal regarding sensitive documents, the Justice Department sparked a public relations nightmare of their own creation. The latest developments have been vanilla, primarily grounded in email exchanges between the respective legal teams for Trump and the National Archives. Minutiae details didn’t corroborate any of the explosive claims that nuclear secrets and the like were negligently placed on Trump’s coffee table. For weeks, the follow-up stories were grounded on these exchanges, pointing to zero criminal activity. There can’t be, as Trump can declassify any documents he chooses, which is precisely what he did.

The appalling lack of evidence to pin Trump on the bogus charges that he "mishandled" classified information was getting chipped away by the Hillary element – the fact that the FBI and the DOJ didn’t raid Hillary Clinton’s home for abusing classified information on her home-brew email server from which all official State Department businesses were transmitted. Classified emails were sent through that server. Her aides reportedly altered the classification markers, and she deleted 33,000 emails under federal subpoena. Since we’re going by the newly created and extralegal Trump standard here, Hillary should be arrested and prosecuted for being negligent with sensitive documents and endangering national security. A charge that cannot be applied to Trump since he was president—Hillary was not.

So, what does the Justice Department do? They leak that they have nuclear secrets in the boxes of seized documents, not about America’s capabilities but that of other nations. It’s a claim that cannot be corroborated. It’s part of a string of leaks from the Justice Department that was included in Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling granting a special master to review all the documents and issuing an injunction against the DOJ from further investigation into the records. This could all be fake news, but The Washington Post just decided to run to print because this isn’t a new game. All the Russian collusion leaks weren’t verified, but the media ran with it only to get slapped down at every turn. It’s no different here. The kidnapping plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) was an FBI creation. The bureau’s informants plotted a scheme that had no chance of success. It was entrapment, but Whitmer weaponized it against Trump in the waning days of the 2020 election, which was probably the intent.

This operation of damaging and most likely fake leaks to the press isn’t meant to inform the public. It’s intended to attack and smear the Democrats’ political enemies, and Trump is number one on that list. The nuclear secrets leak was facially untrue. It remains nauseatingly dubious, but after nearly a month of no truly damning developments against Trump—because there is none—the DOJ is trying to reboot the nuclear secrets lie.

In the meantime, if the DOJ appeals Judge Cannon’s special master ruling, this legal drama could continue for several months. Maybe that’s the goal, draw this out and make it a 2024 item as if that will stop Trump from running again. It’s not.

.?@DavidJUrban?: “Somebody, probably at the Dept. of Justice, has improperly thrown this over the transom to [The WaPo’s] Devlin, and that’s just as improper as well and should be condemned … and probably illegal.”



Anderson Cooper: Well a DoJ leak is also Trump’s fault pic.twitter.com/4eMjS6XofR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 7, 2022

Overlooked footnote in Judge Cannon order. DOJ says leaks happen whoopsie! pic.twitter.com/cwH918T8J3 — Julie Kelly ???? (@julie_kelly2) September 6, 2022

Dear America:



Here’s Biden’s “criminal” (political) case against Trump, through November 8th:



- Leak.



- Clutch pearls.



- Leak.



- Clutch pearls.



- Leak.



- Clutch pearls. — ???? Mike Davis ???? (@mrddmia) September 7, 2022

Legal Check: 100% False.



The President has the absolute constitutional power, as commander in chief, to declassify any record he wants.



He has the sole statutory power, under the Presidential Records Act, to take personal copies of his records. https://t.co/C6a9hdlrUX — ???? Mike Davis ???? (@mrddmia) September 7, 2022

Supposedly top secret docs resided unknown in Mar-a-Lago for 18 months & no one is aware of them or what they say. @FBI has them 18 days & suddenly they & their contents splashed across front page of @wapo. Is real national security threat in West Palm Beach, FL or Quantico, VA? — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) September 7, 2022