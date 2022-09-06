There's Something Off About This Tweet From Joe Biden

There is nothing believable about this Joe Biden tweet. Some random 51-year-old woman says the economy is going so well, thanks to Biden’s leadership, that she and her husband can now save up for a house. The image screams ‘photoshopped,’ but it’s a continuation of the liberal trend on social media that only serve to reconfirm their biases. You’ve all seen the equally inauthentic ‘my son, daughter, or loved one said’ tweets in which interactions that never happened end up attacking a conservative or Trump policy. Liberals who say their four-year-old kids are intimate with inside-the-ballpark activities within the DC Beltway is the dead giveaway that nothing in the post is accurate. And now, Joe Biden has joined the game. He’s a little late but still comical in how these posts never pass the smell test.

Take a look at this message I received – because of student loan forgiveness, Americans will be able to crawl out from under unsustainable debt and finally start thinking about saving for their first home. pic.twitter.com/vqea37GKis — President Biden (@POTUS) September 3, 2022

All this proves is that many Biden voters are financially illiterate — https://t.co/UnrxLSGAn2 — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) September 3, 2022

Attorney Harmeet Dhillon pointed out that all this message proved, if honest, that Biden voters are financially illiterate. What should also give you pause is how consumer and credit card debt has soared to its highest levels in years. No one is saving in a manner that could allow for a home purchase. If the timeline for a real estate purchase had a deadline for the year 2150, I could see the message being somewhat accurate. Still, you know the Biden White House tried to thread savings and home ownership, the latter being a core piece of the American Dream, as proof that their economic agenda is working.

The only people moving along without any financial hiccups are wealthy. That would be the limousine liberals who have taken over the Democratic Party. Again, wealthy people don’t need to save for a home, so that’s another tomahawk chop to this explicit piece of political propaganda. You can’t have economic prosperity if inflation is high. You can’t be thriving if we’re in a recession. You can’t be saving for a massive purchase like a home with historic amounts of credit card debt.