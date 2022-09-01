Beto O'Rourke Ate Something Weird to Cope With His Loss to Ted Cruz

Former Texas Democratic Representative Robert Francis O’Rourke seemed to have had a rough go of it after his 2018 loss to incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. So much that he ingested dirt that reportedly had “regenerative powers.” You read that correctly: the man ate dirt that had special powers. The first thing that comes to mind is that the “dirt” was either shrooms or some other hallucinogen that was probably a Schedule I drug— sorry, that’s what it seems like regarding the “regenerative powers” part. Beto is running for the wrong office; he should become the next mayor of Austin (via Fox News):

Beto O’Rourke didn’t eat crow, humble pie or even his words after losing to Ted Cruz. He ate dirt instead. O’Rourke, who came up short in his bid to unseat Sen. Cruz, R-Texas, despite raising $80 million for the Senate push, told the story of his earthy snack in a sprawling 3,000-word profile published by The Washington Post. “In January, Beto hit the road, much as his father had done before him, and drew energy from the people he met, and — on one stop in New Mexico he didn’t write about in his blog — by eating New Mexican dirt said to have regenerative powers,” the profile reads. “He brought some home for the family to eat, too.”

The Texas Democrat has suffered serial political failure since 2018. He ran for president in 2020, which devolved into total disaster marred by dysfunction and heinous Spanglish articulated on the debate stage, one of the most cringeworthy episodes of pandering to win over Hispanic voters. O’Rourke announced his 2020 run without crucial staff, like a campaign manager, and often didn’t tell reporters what his daily schedule was ahead of time. It was an overall clumsy mess and perhaps a bold display of his arrogance; you’re not that charismatic, sir. And there’s more to running for president than drawing a crowd and displaying a good personality.

He’s now running for governor of Texas, which has been noted for his repulsive antics in the wake of the Robb Elementary Shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last May. O’Rourke walked up to the stage during a joint presser with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, blaming him for the shooting. O’Rourke’s political theater showed a) what a sick puppy he is that he would use dead children to remind people that he’s the Democratic candidate for governor and b) that there is no grace period for Democrats in exploiting tragedies to push for more gun control. Remember, this man wants to confiscate all modern sporting rifles. Also, we learned afterward that more gun control wouldn’t have stopped this evil crime.