What's Ironic About the FBI Brass' Order to Agents on the Hunter Biden Laptop

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s attempts to look like the impartial, professional, and apolitical law enforcement agency they once were in their glory days only makes them appear more like the Democratic Party’s Gestapo. We don’t need to revisit the endless stream of lies manufactured over the Russian collusion hoax, the spying operation on the Trump campaign, and the fabrication and suppression of evidence to secure FISA spy warrants against former Trump campaign officials. The FBI’s top brass knew this collusion was a Clinton-funded opposition research project. Even the CIA now admits that the collusion claims were “user created” and that the whole plot that has been ingrained in the minds of liberal America was not “technically plausible.” And yet, they continued to stoke the flames of this fake news fire for years, part of their deep state against the Trump administration.

In 2020, Hunter Biden’s laptop surfaced in October, and flurries of allegations about corrupt government access deals began to pour out of the hard drive like a leaky faucet. There’s also a plethora of nightmare fuel images and outright bizarre behavior from the president's son, including pervasive crack cocaine abuse and scores of prostitutes—some of which were paid for by Joe Biden, albeit inadvertently. Now, to no one’s shock, a whistleblower is coming forward alleging that top local officials ordered agents to steer clear of the laptop because they didn’t want the bureau to look as if they had influenced another election (via NY Post):

FBI officials told agents not to investigate first son Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop for months — vowing that the bureau was “not going to change the outcome of the election again,” according to whistleblower claims made public Wednesday by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) “These new allegations provide even more evidence of FBI corruption and renew calls for you to take immediate steps to investigate the FBI’s actions regarding the laptop,” Johnson wrote in a letter to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz. According to the senator, “individuals with knowledge” had told his office that “local FBI leadership” had slow-walked the laptop investigation after the computer was recovered from a Wilmington, Del. repair shop in December 2019. Johnson quoted FBI management as telling employees “You will not look at that Hunter Biden laptop” and promising the bureau would not alter the 2020 election outcome — a reference to the FBI reopening the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server days before the 2016 election. “Further, these whistleblowers allege that the FBI did not begin to examine the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop until after the 2020 presidential election,” the Republican added.

The FBI influenced another election by refusing to analyze the hard drive, coupled with Silicon Valley’s censorship campaign that locked The New York Post, which first obtained a copy of the hard drive from the repairman Hunter entrusted to fix his device. The president’s son dropped it off at the location in Wilmington, Delaware, in April of 2019. He never came back to pick it up. The repair shop guy made copies, turned over one to the FBI but gave another to Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer, which is how the NY Post came into possession of the files. The publication couldn’t post anything on social media for days after posting its first story about the laptop. Two agents who visited the shop to collect the device even threatened the repairman.

So, please, spare us the impartial narrative, Hoover kids. You just raided the home of a former president, and it turns out nothing truly damning or criminal was on-site because we would have known by now—the Justice Department is leaking like a busted pipe.